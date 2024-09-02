Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow: NIA official’s 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room

    The sudden death of 19-year-old law student Ankita Rastogi from a heart attack in her Lucknow hostel has raised national concern. Found unconscious and later declared dead, her passing follows a string of unexpected fatalities, highlighting a worrying trend of heart-related deaths.

    NIA official's Teen daughter found dead in hostel room at Lucknow vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    The rising number of sudden deaths among young children and women due to heart attacks is causing deep concern across the country. In recent days, tragic incidents of unexpected fatalities have become alarmingly frequent, leaving families devastated. 

    A 19-year-old law student, Ankita Rastogi, was found dead in her hostel room in Lucknow. The incident occurred on Saturday night at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, where Ankita was pursuing a BA LLB degree. She was discovered unconscious by the hostel staff and was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival, citing a heart attack as the cause of death. The hospital's medical team confirmed that Ankita had passed away at approximately 10 p.m.

    Salt to Sugar: Foods and habit that increase heart attack risk

    Ankita Rastogi was the daughter of Sanjay Rastogi, an IPS officer from Maharashtra’s 1998 batch, currently serving as Inspector General in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through both her family and the university community.

    The Ram Manohar Lohia Educational Institution issued a heartfelt statement expressing their sorrow over Ankita's untimely death. "It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our beloved student, Ankita Rastogi. The entire RML family is in mourning and stands in solidarity with Ankita’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We pray for their strength and healing," the statement read.

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection

    Authorities have reported that Ankita's room was locked from the inside when she was found, and there were no visible signs of injury or foul play. At the time of her death, her clothing was in a normal state. The police have stated that further action will be taken following the post-mortem report. Notably, Ankita's parents have not filed any formal complaint regarding the incident.

    This tragic event comes shortly after another sudden death in Delhi, where a police officer died while dancing at a colleague’s farewell party. 

