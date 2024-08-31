Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salt to Sugar: Foods and habit that increase heart attack risk

    In today's world, even young children are experiencing heart attacks. Once considered a problem exclusive to the elderly, the situation has drastically changed. But why has this happened?

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Experts say that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Today, even young people are having heart attacks. Experts say that unhealthy lifestyle is the main reason for this. Especially some types of food. According to health experts.. some types of food cause heart disease. Triggers heart attack. Moreover, they also lead to many dangerous diseases. Let's find out what they are now. 

    article_image2

    Salt: Consuming too much salt leads to high blood pressure, which is the main reason for heart attacks. Salt is high in ultra-processed foods, which increases the risk of heart attack and other heart diseases. So don't include alcohol in your diet. Use herbs and spices as an alternative to reduce the total amount of salt in your daily diet. 

    article_image3

    Protein Food: Everyone needs protein. That doesn't mean you should eat too much protein food. This causes kidney problems. It increases the risk of heart disease. So eat meat, fish, poultry, dairy products in moderation. Instead, you can eat plant-based protein foods like legumes, beans, tofu. These provide your body with the protein it needs and keep you healthy. 
     

    article_image4

    Sugar: Sugar is not good for health at all. Consuming it in excess will cause unnecessary problems for you. It increases your body weight. It also causes type 2 diabetes. It is one of the major risk factors for heart disease. No matter how tasty sweets, sodas, pastries, and other sweets are, you will end up with unnecessary problems if you eat them in excess. So eat them in moderation. Eat fiber-rich fruits to reduce sweet cravings. These protect your health. 
     

    article_image5

    Saturated, Trans Fats: Saturated and trans fats greatly increase bad cholesterol in the blood. If cholesterol increases in the body, your risk of heart disease increases significantly. That's why doctors recommend reducing the intake of red meat, full-fat dairy products, and foods made with hydrogenated oils. Instead, eat foods that contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, such as almonds, walnuts, olive oil, and avocados. 
     

    article_image6

    Skipping breakfast: The habit of frequently skipping breakfast is not good for your health at all. Because it imbalances the sugar levels in your blood. It also increases your risk of developing heart-related diseases. If you eat a healthy breakfast, you will not only be energetic throughout the day but also avoid overeating during the day. This reduces your weight gain. 

