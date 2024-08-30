Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection

    Constipation, often ignored, can be a warning sign for various health issues, including heart attacks. The strain from constipation can impact the heart, increasing the risk of heart problems. Learn about the link between constipation and heart health.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    In today's world, the risk of heart disease is on the rise, affecting even young people. Unhealthy eating habits, poor lifestyle choices, and lack of physical activity contribute to various health problems, including heart attacks.

    Therefore, it's crucial to be vigilant about heart health and recognize early warning signs of a heart attack. Among these signs is constipation. But is there a connection between constipation and heart attacks? Let's find out what experts have to say.

    Can Constipation Indicate a Heart Attack?
    Many people dismiss constipation as a minor issue, but it can be a warning sign for several serious conditions, including heart attacks. The link between heart health and constipation is often overlooked, but understanding this connection is vital.
    Constipation makes bowel movements difficult, requiring more straining. This straining puts pressure on the abdomen, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rate.

    This strain on the cardiovascular system can be particularly dangerous for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions. Moreover, unhealthy eating habits, such as low fiber intake and inadequate fluid consumption, contribute to chronic constipation. These factors also increase the risk of heart disease. When the body lacks essential nutrients, plaque builds up in the arteries, elevating the risk of heart attacks.

    Physical inactivity, another contributor to constipation, also impacts heart health. While constipation alone may not directly cause a heart attack, it can increase the risk. Consider it a sign to pay closer attention to your heart health. If you experience chest pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness, or anxiety along with constipation, seek immediate medical attention.

