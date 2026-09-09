BJP's Dinesh Sharma, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, called his new role 'just the beginning'. He said he will work for the country's benefit and resign from the Rajya Sabha before taking oath on September 15.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma, who has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday said that his new assignment was "just the beginning" and asserted that he would work for the benefit of the country, domestic tourists and society.

Sharma made the remarks after attending the final meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance as a Member of Parliament. Members of the committee greeted him on his appointment as the new Lieutenant Governor.

'This is just the beginning'

While speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "This is just the beginning. I can only say that whatever we do, for the benefit of the country, for the benefit of the nation, for the benefit of our domestic tourists, and for the benefit of the country from a social point of view, we will do it."

He said that he would initially follow the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah before working on his roadmap for the future. "Right now, we will follow the path of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister. And after that, we will fight for the future," he said.

Resignation from Rajya Sabha

Sharma also said that he may resign from the Rajya Sabha today, depending on the availability of the Vice President. "I have to go to give my resignation as MP. Today was the last meeting of the Finance Committee in the form of the MP. And in the meeting, everyone had also put my application. All the members of the party. So, I had to come here today," he said.

"I think that if the Vice President is available today, then tomorrow. I have asked the Vice President for time. If he is available today, then tomorrow. Whenever he gives time, I will call myself from the Rajya Sabha. I will give the resignation of the MP," Sharma added.

Timeline and Formal Appointment

On his departure for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sharma said he would take oath on September 15 and would meet the Home Minister before that. "I will leave on the 15th. Before that, we will have a meeting with the Home Minister," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Dinesh Sharma as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique. Sharma, 62, has earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)