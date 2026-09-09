BRS working president KT Rama Rao and over 20 MLAs were suspended from the Telangana Assembly for disrupting the House. The suspended leaders met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The move was slammed by a BJP MLA, while Congress accused KTR of making derogatory remarks.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with the party’s MLAs suspended from the Assembly for the remainder of the session and MLCs, met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday. Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the House and raising slogans.

BJP MLA Slams Suspension, Congress Govt

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy slammed the Congress government and criticised the suspension of BRS MLAs. He said, "The actions we have witnessed over the past three days, involving MLAs from both the ruling party and the opposition, are all wrong. Attacking the Leader of the Opposition at their residence is unacceptable. Whether it is the ruling party or the Congress, such actions should not be taken. Furthermore, the rough manhandling that occurred the other day, specifically the assault on the women, was unjust. Moreover, the suspension of members from the ruling party is also unfair. It is not the right course of action."

Suspended leaders include, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao along with MLAs Anil Jadhav, G Jagdish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijeyudu and KP Vivekananda.

The suspension came amid a ruckus when the BRS demanded discussion on the adjournment motion by KTR. He had moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao.

Congress Accuses BRS of Creating Law-and-Order Situation

Congress MP Mallu Ravi, meanwhile, accused KTR of making a derogatory remark towards Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and said he will file a complaint against the BRS working president. "BRS MLAs and MLCs are trying to create a law-and-order situation in Telangana and want President's rule to be imposed in Telangana. But this is a daydream of the BRS party leaders, including KCR, KTR, Harish Rao, and all other MLAs, because Revanth Reddy's government is capable of tackling any situation in the state. All this is a game to present to the BJP as if there is no law and order in Telangana. KTR has made a derogatory statement against Revanth Reddy. I want the court to give directions to him not to repeat this. So I am filing a complaint against KTR,” Mallu Ravi said. (ANI)