The BJP announced a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate PM Modi’s 25 years in public service. The campaign will feature 25 service activities, including blood donation camps and public outreach.

The BJP will organise the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and dedication, with a series of service-oriented activities planned during the campaign.

Details of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

The campaign will begin on September 17, which will be observed as ‘Seva Diwas’. Blood donation camps will be organised across the country on the occasion as part of the programme. On the evening of September 17, the BJP will also organise an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme at every booth at 7 pm. People will light lamps as a mark of gratitude for Modi’s 25 years of public service.

The campaign will also focus on involving children and young people in various activities. From September 17 to October 7, drawing and speech competitions will be organised in schools on the theme ‘Mere Sapno Ka Bharat’. The activities will provide schoolchildren an opportunity to express their vision of India through art and speeches. Under the ‘Namo Seva–Ankahi Kahaniyan’ initiative, music and theatre performances will also be organised during the campaign.

Community Service and Outreach

Another major component of the campaign will be ‘Aangan Milan Seva’, which will be organised from September 25 to October 7. Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will be honoured as part of the initiative. On October 7, the campaign will feature a ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’, during which participants will take a pledge towards the goal of a developed India.

According to the campaign plan, 25 different service activities will be organised between September 17 and October 17. The ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’ will also be conducted at the block level, with camps being organised to help people access the benefits of various government schemes. The month-long campaign will conclude on October 17 with a ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’. The concluding programme will focus on good governance and public service. The campaign is planned as a nationwide series of activities combining social service, public outreach, community participation and programmes involving different sections of society.

Commemorating 25 Years of Public Service

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday announced a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public service, saying India had moved "from despair and darkness" to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy under his leadership.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Nabin said October 7 will mark 25 years of Modi's public service journey, which began when he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7 in 2001. "Today, we have gathered here to discuss the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. On October 7, 2026, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 25 years of public service, a journey that began when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. Over the past 25 years, he has steadfastly continued this journey of service, embracing the mantra of transitioning from public service to service of the nation," he said. (ANI)