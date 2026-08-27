A 26-year-old man, out on bail in a robbery case, was allegedly hacked to death by a woman in Sivakasi. The woman claimed the man was repeatedly harassing her since his release. He was an accused in a robbery at her house a few months prior.

A 26-year-old man, who was recently granted bail in a robbery case, was allegedly hacked to death by a woman at her residence in Sivakasi after she accused him of repeatedly harassing and sexually troubling her, police said. The deceased has been identified as Thanga Muneeswaran, a resident of Kaliamman Temple Old Street in Sivakasi.

The Prior Robbery Case

According to police, Marudhai, a resident of Vijayalakshmi Colony in Sivakasi, had lodged a complaint in May alleging that a six-member gang had trespassed into her house while she was with her friends, including Eswari and Thilagam from Anuppankulam village. The gang allegedly threatened them with weapons, attacked Eswari on the head with a knife and robbed gold earrings, silver anklets, mobile phones and Rs 7,000 in cash, collectively valued at around Rs 60,000.

Based on the complaint, Sivakasi East Police registered a case and arrested Thanga Muneeswaran and five of his associates. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

Harassment Following Bail Release

Thanga Muneeswaran was released on bail four days ago and had been appearing at the Sivakasi East Police Station daily to sign as part of his bail conditions. Police said that after his release, Thanga Muneeswaran allegedly started visiting Marudhai's house every day and picking fights with her. He was also allegedly sexually harassing and troubling her, according to the complaint.

Details of the Attack

Angered by the alleged repeated harassment, Marudhai reportedly asked Thanga Muneeswaran to come to her house. When he reached the entrance of the house, she allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes. As he lost his balance and became disoriented, she allegedly attacked him repeatedly on the neck with a sickle. Thanga Muneeswaran sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

After receiving information, a police team led by Sivakasi East Inspector Navaneetha Krishnan recovered the body and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar for post-mortem examination.

Sivakasi East Police have registered a murder case and taken Marudhai, her 16-year-old son and a female relative from Villur in Madurai district to the police station for further questioning. (ANI)