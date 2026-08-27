Opposition parties raised concerns in the TN Assembly for Tamils stranded in Nepal floods. AIADMK demanded the rescue of 57 tourists, while the government stated it is taking steps to rescue 103 Tamils and has set up a helpline and control room.

Opposition Demands Action in Assembly

Opposition parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and others, on Thursday raised an attention-calling motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over the state government's efforts to rescue Tamils stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods.

In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the government over the number of calls received on the helpline and the action taken so far for those who remain unreachable. "Many Tamils who went missing in Nepal are still unreachable. How many calls were received on the government helpline? What action has been taken?" Udhayanidhi asked.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) demanded that all 57 Tamils who travelled to Nepal be rescued and brought back safely. "All 57 Tamils must be rescued and brought back," demands AIADMK MLA Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Furthermore, Congress members demanded that a helicopter be sent to Nepal to rescue stranded Tamils and urged authorities to issue advance warnings about disaster risks at tourist destinations. "A helicopter should be sent to Nepal to rescue Tamil pilgrims. Disaster risks at tourist spots should be warned in advance," the party said.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also raised concerns over the status of the remaining tourists, saying that while 20 people among the group of 57 were reportedly safe, information about the remaining 37 was awaited. "Out of 57 people, 20 are said to be safe. What is the status of the remaining 37? The remaining 37 must be rescued safely," the PMK said in the Assembly.

Families Await News of Relatives

The issue was raised after families of tourists from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district approached authorities seeking information about their relatives. A travel agency had organised a Nepal tour for around 57 people, of whom 37 are reportedly stranded following flash floods, while 20 have been confirmed safe. The families have been visiting the travel agency's office to seek updates, with police also deployed outside the premises.

Kumbakonam Tahsildar Poongodi said, "Fifty-seven people travelled from here. Of them, 20 are safe, while there is no information yet about the remaining people. The District Collector is continuously monitoring the situation and is in contact with the concerned authorities through the External Affairs Department."

Vijayalakshmi, a relative of stranded tourists, said, "My daughter and son-in-law have travelled to Nepal and are currently stranded in the floods. We are praying for their safe return." She said their photos were shown on television among those safe, but there was no clear information about their current status when the family approached authorities. She urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps for their rescue.

Government Details Rescue Efforts

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said that it is taking all necessary steps to rescue 103 Tamils stranded in Nepal following flash floods, Minister A Rajmohan informed the state Assembly on Thursday. Responding during the Assembly proceedings, Rajmohan said search and rescue operations were being carried out intensively in coordination with the Nepal government.

"As per initial information, 54 Tamils from 10 districts and three persons from Puducherry, totalling 57 persons, were taken to Nepal for Kailash Yatra," the minister said. He added that the government was collecting details of all travellers and taking measures to ensure their safe return.

"We have provided phone numbers, with separate numbers for calls from Tamil Nadu and from abroad. So far, 937 calls have been received," Rajmohan said. The minister said a control room has also been set up at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to coordinate assistance for affected people and their families.

"In coordination with the Nepal Government, rescue operations are continuing. Further details will be informed," he said. Rajmohan further said that a review meeting would be held on Thursday under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay regarding the Nepal disaster and rescue efforts.

Nepal Disaster and India's Aid

The concerns come after Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods triggered by a massive surge in the Bhote Koshi River, causing deaths, displacement and extensive damage to infrastructure. According to Nepal Embassy sources, 175 bodies have been recovered so far, while many people, including locals and tourists, remain missing. Around 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing, though the figures are still being verified.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said recovery operations are underway in Rasuwa district, while several security personnel, including 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel and 13 Armed Police Force personnel, remain missing.

India has stepped up humanitarian assistance for Nepal, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets has departed for the flood-hit country. Earlier, the Embassy of India in Nepal handed over 10 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have also expressed solidarity with Nepal and assured all possible assistance. (ANI)