Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NEET-UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details

    According to CBI sources, the searches are being carried out in four districts, including Ahmedabad and Godhra. Earlier on Friday, the investigative team targeted two schools in Panchmahal district, which served as exam centers during the NEET UG exam held in May.

    NEET UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (June 29) intensified its probe into the alleged NEET UG paper leak, conducting searches at seven locations spread across Gujarat. These raids are part of a widening investigation focusing on irregularities surrounding the medical entrance examination.

    According to CBI sources, the searches are being carried out in four districts, including Ahmedabad and Godhra. Earlier on Friday, the investigative team targeted two schools in Panchmahal district, which served as exam centers during the NEET UG exam held in May.

    Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

    This recent action follows previous raids conducted on Wednesday, where the CBI team visited an immigration agent's office and made an arrest in connection with the paper leak case.

    The investigation has also led the CBI to raid a school in Godhra's Parvadi village and another in Kheda district's Padal, both also identified as NEET UG exam centers.

    Furthermore, in Vadodara, another team from the CBI recovered cheques allegedly handed over by parents of NEET UG candidates to the owner of an immigration agency implicated in the case. The initial FIR, lodged at Panchmahal Police Station, has named five individuals.

    This nationwide investigation has seen the CBI conduct similar raids and make arrests across various states, including Bihar, where at least 18 individuals have been arrested. During these operations, authorities seized crucial evidence such as a burned question paper recovered from a residence in Patna, along with mobile phones, laptops, and post-dated cheques linked to the accused.

    Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals

    The CBI claims to have detained the prime suspect, Sikandar Yadavendu, from Patna, marking a significant development in their efforts to unravel the NEET UG paper leak scandal.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals AJR

    Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals

    Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise AJR

    BREAKING: Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

    Karnataka Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice AJR

    Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

    Who was Dharmapuri Srinivas? Former Andhra minister and Congress leader dies of heart attack at 76 AJR

    Who was Dharmapuri Srinivas? Former Andhra minister and Congress leader dies of heart attack at 76

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-660 June 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-660 June 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video snt

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video

    Photos Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding RBA

    (Photos) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding

    Why is a complaint filed against Vashu Bhagnani? What are the dues he needs to settled? RKK

    Why is a complaint filed against Vashu Bhagnani? What are the dues he needs to settled?

    Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals AJR

    Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals

    Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise AJR

    BREAKING: Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon