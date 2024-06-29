NEET-UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details

According to CBI sources, the searches are being carried out in four districts, including Ahmedabad and Godhra. Earlier on Friday, the investigative team targeted two schools in Panchmahal district, which served as exam centers during the NEET UG exam held in May.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (June 29) intensified its probe into the alleged NEET UG paper leak, conducting searches at seven locations spread across Gujarat. These raids are part of a widening investigation focusing on irregularities surrounding the medical entrance examination.

According to CBI sources, the searches are being carried out in four districts, including Ahmedabad and Godhra. Earlier on Friday, the investigative team targeted two schools in Panchmahal district, which served as exam centers during the NEET UG exam held in May.

Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

This recent action follows previous raids conducted on Wednesday, where the CBI team visited an immigration agent's office and made an arrest in connection with the paper leak case.

The investigation has also led the CBI to raid a school in Godhra's Parvadi village and another in Kheda district's Padal, both also identified as NEET UG exam centers.

Furthermore, in Vadodara, another team from the CBI recovered cheques allegedly handed over by parents of NEET UG candidates to the owner of an immigration agency implicated in the case. The initial FIR, lodged at Panchmahal Police Station, has named five individuals.

This nationwide investigation has seen the CBI conduct similar raids and make arrests across various states, including Bihar, where at least 18 individuals have been arrested. During these operations, authorities seized crucial evidence such as a burned question paper recovered from a residence in Patna, along with mobile phones, laptops, and post-dated cheques linked to the accused.

Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals

The CBI claims to have detained the prime suspect, Sikandar Yadavendu, from Patna, marking a significant development in their efforts to unravel the NEET UG paper leak scandal.

Latest Videos