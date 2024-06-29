Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

These adjustments were part of a broader strategy to revise liquor rates. However, the Chief Minister intervened, instructing that no price revision should take place until at least August.

In a move that brings mixed reactions from alcohol consumers in Karnataka, the state government has decided to keep liquor prices unchanged. This decision was announced following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to the Excise Department officials to maintain the current rates.

Initially, the Excise Department had planned to implement changes to liquor prices starting June 1. The proposed adjustments included reductions in prices for certain slabs and increases for others. However, despite the draft notification issued for this rate revision, the changes have not taken effect.

The government had intended to reduce the prices of higher-end brandy, whiskey, gin, and rum, while increasing the prices for some other brands.

As a result, the expected fluctuations in liquor prices have been put on hold. Alcohol prices in Karnataka will remain steady from July 1, providing relief to consumers who might have been worried about potential increases, while also disappointing those who were expecting a reduction in prices for higher-end brands.

For now, the rates for all alcoholic beverages in the state will continue as they have been, following the government's decision to hold off on any refinements to the pricing structure.

