    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video

    The anticipation for the T20 World Cup 2024 final has been stoked by a month-old video featuring South African spinner Keshav Maharaj predicting a potential showdown between India and South Africa.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    The anticipation for the T20 World Cup 2024 final has been stoked by a month-old video featuring South African spinner Keshav Maharaj predicting a potential showdown between India and South Africa. The video has garnered attention ahead of the tournament's climax scheduled for Saturday. Maharaj, known for his strategic prowess on the field, shared his prediction on May 16, 2024, during the IPL, highlighting the strong global following and admiration for both teams.

    "I want to say South Africa vs India. I said that last year and obviously we didn't cross over the line in the semi-final, but I think it would be a nice thing," Maharaj remarked with confidence. His prediction resonated with fans, particularly in India, where both the Indian cricket team and the Proteas enjoy significant popularity.

    Reflecting on the immense support for cricket in both nations, Maharaj acknowledged India's status as one of the most beloved teams globally while emphasizing South Africa's widespread acclaim among cricket enthusiasts. "Especially here in India," Maharaj added, underscoring the mutual respect and admiration shared between the two cricketing nations.

    The video of Maharaj's prediction quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking discussions and anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the T20 World Cup 2024. With both teams known for their competitive spirit and talented rosters, a potential India vs South Africa final promises to be a thrilling spectacle, capturing the essence of cricket's global appeal.

    As anticipation builds towards the tournament, Maharaj's foresight has added an extra layer of excitement and intrigue, setting the stage for what could be a memorable showdown between two cricketing powerhouses.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
