Who was Dharmapuri Srinivas? Former Andhra minister and Congress leader dies of heart attack at 76

Telangana Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, expressed his condolences over Srinivas's passing. Prabhakar highlighted Srinivas's contributions as a minister and APCC chief and remembered their long association within the party.

Former Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and a seasoned politician Dharmapuri Srinivas, passed away early Saturday (June 29) morning due to a heart attack. He was 76 years old and had been battling illness for some time, according to his family.

Srinivas's extensive political career included roles as a minister, Member of Parliament (MP), and APCC president in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh. He was survived by his two sons, Dharmapuri Arvind, who is currently the MP of Nizamabad, and Sanjay, a former Mayor of Nizamabad.

Born on September 27, 1948, in Nizamabad district, Dharmapuri Srinivas completed his education at Nizam College before embarking on a political career with the Congress party. His electoral journey began in 1989 when he won from the Nizamabad Urban constituency, marking his debut as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He served as an MLA in subsequent terms in 1999 and 2004.

In 1998, Srinivas was appointed as the President of the united Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee, showcasing his leadership skills within the party at the state level. He served as a minister during the Congress party's tenure in power in the united Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2014.

Following the state's division in 2014, Srinivas joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2015 and was later elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha. His political journey reflects his dedication and service to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and public service.

