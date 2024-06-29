Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

The tank, carrying five soldiers including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four Jawans, encountered the flash floods around 1 am while attempting to cross a river. The sudden surge of water proved overwhelming, causing the tank to sink rapidly.

In a devastating incident unfolding near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, as many as five soldiers of the Indian Army are feared drowned after their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods during an exercise. The incident took place in the Nyoma-Chushul area near Mandir Morh, approximately 148 kilometers from Leh, early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the tank, carrying five soldiers including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four Jawans, encountered the flash floods around 1 am while attempting to cross a river. The sudden surge of water proved overwhelming, causing the tank to sink rapidly.

Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

"One person has been located, but the search for the remaining soldiers is ongoing," defense officials said. The operation to locate and rescue the missing soldiers is currently underway, with personnel and resources mobilised swiftly to the area.

The news has cast a pall over the military community and the region at large, highlighting the unpredictable and challenging conditions faced by soldiers stationed in such rugged terrain.

The Indian Army, known for its valor and resilience, is rallying its efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its personnel amidst this tragic development. Further updates on the rescue operation and the condition of the soldiers will follow as the situation unfolds.

Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals

Latest Videos