Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

Kerala police share tips for safe driving during monsoon to avert accidents.

People in Kerala must navigate muddy, soggy roads as a result of the monsoon's escalation. Driving a car during a downpour is frequently a nightmare because there is a danger that it would lose its brakes and skid. In Kerala, the rainy season is when accidents tend to happen most frequently. Kerala Police is now advising the public to drive extremely cautiously in light of this.

The authorities advise lowering the speed because there is a considerable risk of skidding on wet roadways. Additionally, the officials advised maintaining a safe distance and ensuring the effectiveness of tires and brakes to prevent unexpected braking. Kerala police drop a video on Facebook reminding people to follow safe driving.

Remember to follow these steps:

1. Make sure to drive with both hands as much as possible during the rainy season.

2. Reducing the speed of vehicles increases the friction between the road and the tires to ensure control.

3. Keep a proper distance from other vehicles.

4. Use brakes slowly on curves.

5. Apply the brakes earlier than on dry roads as more braking is required on wet roads.

6. Do not turn the steering wheel suddenly while on bends.

7. Check tires, brakes, oil etc. at least once a month to ensure fitness.

8. Check tire pressure and threads correctly.

9. Avoid sudden application of brakes to avoid skidding and skidding.

10. A great way to avoid accidents is to be extra careful while driving on wet road.