Need everyone to join us in this adventure: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Congress president polls

    One of the top two candidates for the key party position, Shashi Tharoor, stated, "I'm thrilled to have the support of the party's young members... I will not refuse anyone's help, young or old. To lead a youthful India, we need everyone to join us in this adventure of building a rejuvenated Congress."

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 7:21 PM IST

    Congress leader and candidate for chief party election, Shashi Tharoor, said on Thursday that he was pleased to have the support of young people in the party and urged everyone to join him in making a 'rejuvenated Congress' to lead young India.

    "I'm delighted to have the party's young members' support... I will not turn down anyone's help, young or old. To lead a youthful India, we need everyone to join us in this adventure of building a rejuvenated Congress," the Congress MP said.

    Tharoor, one of the top two contenders for the key party post, said on Tuesday that he never expected big leaders to support him and still does not expect it now, but he needs everyone's support.

    "I didn't anticipate receiving any backing from the top party officials, and I still don't. In fact, I met party members in Nagpur, Wardha, and Hyderabad. They want me to compete and not back down. They had my word that I wouldn't back down. I will not betray those who have supported me up to this point. Their trust in me motivates me to keep going," he stated.

    Tharoor and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge are contesting for Congress president. Gandhi has stated that they will remain neutral in the election, while most senior Congress leaders have expressed their support for Kharge.

    The Thiruvananthapuram MP, Tharoor (66), previously ruled out withdrawing from the race, stating that he would not go to the trouble of filing a nomination only to withdraw later. He referred to his opponent Kharge as a 'candidate of continuity' and 'status quo.'

    More than 9,100 delegates are eligible to vote in the Congress presidential election on October 17. The outcome will be revealed on October 19.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 7:21 PM IST
