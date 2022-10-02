Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here

    Kharge, flanked by top Congress leaders, had filed 14 sets of nomination papers with the proposers including Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and members from the G-23 ginger group comprising Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan and Manish Tewari.

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, a day after he filed his nomination papers for the AICC president's election.

    Kharge's resignation, which the 80-year-old leader sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday night, is in line with the party's declared 'One person, One post' principle that was announced at the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' in May.

    Also read: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know

    With this, it can be seen the post of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is vacant and who will replace the veteran Congress leader has remained a major question in the party.

    It is reportedly said that senior leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh are learnt to be the front-runners to take on the mantle of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Pramod Tiwari is also said to be in the running for the post.

    Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat

    On Friday, the stage was set for a contest between Kharge and Shashi Tharoor for the Congress president's post. Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, has emerged as the clear favourite. The nomination of KN Tripathi, a former Jharkhand minister, has been rejected.

    Kharge, Tharoor and Tripathi filed nominations on September 30, the last day of the process, which saw the AICC headquarters come back to life after a long time, with workers swarming the complex.

    Also read: 'Pain of losing a brother...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's emotional tribute to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

    Kharge, flanked by top Congress leaders, had filed 14 sets of nomination papers with the proposers including Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and members from the G-23 ginger group comprising Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan and Manish Tewari.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know AJR

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know

    Gandhi Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat AJR

    Gandhi Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat

    Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's emotional tribute

    'Pain of losing a brother...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's emotional tribute to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

    Who was Kodiyeri Balakrishnan?

    Who was Kodiyeri Balakrishnan?

    CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan dies at 68

    Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

    Recent Stories

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know AJR

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know

    Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office collection report day 2 Mani Ratnam PS I continues to mint money on Saturday drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: I Box Office: Mani Ratnam's 'PS: I' continues to mint money on Saturday

    Vikram Vedha Box Office collection day 2: Pace of Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer remains sluggish on Saturday drb

    Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

    On Gandhi's birth anniversary, UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence AJR

    On Gandhi's birth anniversary, UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence

    At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details AJR

    At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon