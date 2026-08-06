As India prepares for the 12th National Handloom Day, Gujarat's government has successfully connected over 12,000 weavers to its initiatives, boosting their income. The sector saw a turnover of over Rs 51.07 crore in 2025-26.

The 12th National Handloom Day will be celebrated across the country on August 7, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National Handloom Day in Chennai in 2015. More than a celebration of India's rich handloom tradition, the day honours the skilled artisans who have preserved the country's cultural heritage through generations.

According to Gujarat CMO, "Gujarat stands as one of India's leading centres of handloom craftsmanship, where weaving is deeply rooted in the state's culture, craftsmanship and livelihoods." Following Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's directives, the Gujarat Government has undertaken sustained efforts to strengthen the handloom sector. As a result, over 12,000 weavers and artisans across the state are now directly connected with government initiatives, helping improve their incomes and ensuring greater economic stability.

Strengthening the Sector Through State Initiatives

Directed by Minister for Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries Naresh Patel and Minister of State Swaroopji Thakor, Gujarat's traditional handloom and embroidery-weaving crafts have gained global recognition. Through the coordinated efforts of the Industrial Extension Cottage (iNDEXT-c), the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (GSHHDC), and its marketing brand Garvi Gurjari, operating under the Department of Khadi, Cottage and Village Industries, the state's traditional handloom products have established a strong presence in international markets.

More than 4,000 weavers are associated with iNDEXT-c, while nearly 8,000 artisans receive direct employment and marketing support through GSHHDC and its marketing brand, Garvi Gurjari. Together, these initiatives are benefiting over 12,000 weavers and artisans across the state. The sector's growing economic strength is reflected in its combined turnover of over Rs 51.07 crore, including record sales of Rs 43.07 crore by Garvi Gurjari during 2025-26 and sales exceeding Rs 8 crore through fairs and exhibitions organised by iNDEXT-c over the past two years.

A Rich Heritage of Traditional Crafts

Gujarat's rich textile heritage spans nearly two millennia. Traditional crafts such as Patan's world-renowned Patola, Kutch's Bhujodi shawls, Surendranagar's Tangaliya weaving, Bharuch's Sujani, and Jamkhambhalia shawls continue to represent the state's vibrant cultural legacy. Many of these handloom products have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, enhancing their global recognition and driving growing demand in international markets.

Empowering Rural Communities and Women

After agriculture, the handloom sector remains one of the largest sources of rural employment. Its low investment requirement and home-based nature have enabled women, youth and senior citizens to participate and supplement their household incomes. Women, in particular, play a significant role in crafts such as Bandhani, Kutch embroidery, weaving and hand-dyeing, strengthening the sector both socially and economically.

Comprehensive Support for Market Access

To help the handloom sector access modern markets, the Gujarat Government, through iNDEXT-c, provides comprehensive support, including raw material assistance, skill training, design development, quality improvement and marketing support. Over 4,000 weavers associated with iNDEXT-c are engaged in producing traditional handloom products such as Patola, Tangaliya, Bhujodi shawls, Jamkhambhalia shawls and Sujani across various districts of Gujarat.

These products are promoted through fairs, exhibitions and markets organised throughout the year, enabling weavers to connect directly with customers. They are also showcased at major events such as National Handloom Week, Raksha Bandhan fairs, Diwali fairs, Vibrant Gujarat and Gujarat Tourism events. These initiatives have generated sales of more than Rs 8 crore through iNDEXT-c fairs and exhibitions over the past two years, significantly increasing the incomes of thousands of weavers.

Garvi Gurjari's Record-Breaking Performance

The Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (GSHHDC) and its marketing brand, Garvi Gurjari, have played a pivotal role in strengthening the state's handloom and handicrafts sector. Beyond marketing products, the Corporation supports artisans through design development, product diversification, skill training aligned with changing consumer preferences, and marketing assistance. Its extensive network of emporiums, exhibitions, craft fairs and digital platforms connects weavers from remote villages with buyers across India and overseas.

During 2025-26, the Corporation procured products worth Rs 16.01 crore from nearly 8,000 artisans. It also recorded sales of Rs 20.77 crore through its 22 sales outlets across the state and outside, while fairs and exhibitions generated an additional Rs 22.30 crore in sales. As a result, GSHHDC recorded its highest-ever annual sales of Rs 43.07 crore in its 53-year history. Over the past five years, Garvi Gurjari has recorded cumulative sales of Rs 123 crore.

Gujarat's traditional handlooms, including Patola and Kutch weaves, have gained recognition across the USA, Europe, Japan, Australia and the Middle East, with growing acceptance among international designers and renowned personalities. With government support, modern design and effective marketing, the sector today supports over 12,000 weavers and artisans and has generated business exceeding Rs 51.07 crore, strengthening both Gujarat's cultural legacy and its economic potential. (ANI)