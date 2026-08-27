Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 'Hutatma Smriti Smarak' in Goa, paying tribute to the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. He said they wrote the final chapter of India's freedom with their blood, not ink, and urged youth to visit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Hutatma Smriti Smarak ' in Goa. On the occasion, he remembered the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement and said that they were the people who wrote the final chapter of India's freedom not with ink, but with their blood. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik were also present on the occasion.

A Nationwide Struggle for Freedom

Rajnath Singh said, "Many powerful dynasties ruled Goa, but it later came under Portuguese colonial rule. However, a free society cannot remain oppressed. Large numbers of people from different parts of India came forward to fight for Goa's freedom. On this occasion, I remember those great souls. They proved that India is a living and vibrant nation, and if anyone casts an evil eye upon it, they will receive a befitting response."

Remembering the Ultimate Sacrifice

Remembering the revolutionaries who laid down their lives during the Goa Liberation Movement, Rajnath Singh said, "Thousands of people, including Karnail Singh from Punjab, Sahodra Devi from Madhya Pradesh, and Madhukar Damodar Chaudhary from Maharashtra, came to liberate Goa. Around 2,500 satyagrahis reached Patradevi, and despite knowing that they could face death, they did not step back."

"Even after being shot, Sahodra Devi did not let go of the Tricolour. Afterwards, Karnail Singh Benipal stood before the Portuguese soldiers. A 25-year-old young man, who had been married only a few days earlier, also made the ultimate sacrifice. The whole of India can never forget this." He added.

National Unity Above All

Rajnath Singh said, "In today's India, when we debate regionalism and casteism, we must remember that national unity stands above everything else. There may be many identities that divide India, but there is only one identity that unites India, the identity of being Indian. Those who left their homes and communities to join the struggle for Goa's liberation did not see India merely as a place on a map; they felt it in their hearts. The struggle for Goa's liberation was a struggle for national consciousness."

A Message for the Youth

The Defence Minister also made a special appeal to the youth. "I want to tell the young people that they must uphold the laws and the Constitution of the country that our freedom fighters gave us, and preserve it safely for future generations. I urge the younger generation to visit this memorial and pay tribute to freedom fighters. Only a generation that understands its past can guide its future. Do not leave this place after merely taking selfies; leave with the inspiration that the India our brave heroes liberated must be made even more developed and prosperous."