A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions for uninterrupted mobile network and internet connectivity in courtrooms. The plea argues poor connectivity affects lawyers, litigants, and digital proceedings.

A Public Interest Litigation has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure uninterrupted mobile network and internet/Wi-Fi connectivity inside courtrooms and court complexes across Delhi. The plea was taken up on Tuesday by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. Advocate Shannu Baghel, who appeared in person, was asked by the Court to implead the Delhi High Court as a necessary party to the petition.

Plea Details Impact of Poor Connectivity

The petition raises concerns over poor mobile signals and internet connectivity in several courtrooms, stating that the problem affects lawyers, litigants and other visitors during court hours. It argues that with the growing use of e-filing, digital case records, video conferencing and hybrid hearings, dependable internet access has become an important requirement for the functioning of the justice delivery system.

According to the plea, lawyers may face difficulty receiving instructions from clients, accessing documents online or joining virtual hearings while attending proceedings physically in another courtroom. Weak connectivity can also disrupt hybrid hearings and video conferencing proceedings, it states. The petitioner has also highlighted the difficulty faced by lawyers and litigants in communicating with family members or clients during emergencies while inside court buildings.

Specific Directions Sought for Improvement

Seeking judicial intervention, the PIL has sought a technical assessment of connectivity across court complexes to identify network dead zones and directions for installation of functional and secure Wi-Fi infrastructure. It has also sought coordination with telecom service providers and the fixing of minimum standards for connectivity.

Petitioner Cites Previous Inaction

The petition refers to an earlier order of the Delhi High Court dated March 28, 2024, concerning the demand for seamless internet and Wi-Fi facilities in Delhi courts. The Court had then directed the concerned authority to treat the matter as a representation and take a reasoned decision. Baghel has claimed that despite the earlier proceedings, connectivity problems continue. He also sought information under the RTI Act regarding steps taken by authorities but alleged that no response was received.

The plea maintains that adequate technological infrastructure inside courtrooms is now closely linked with effective access to justice and the smooth functioning of an increasingly digital court system. (ANI)