Nagaland election 2023: Women's organisation sets up check gates to restrict supply of liquor in state

In a bid to avoid ill effects of liquor and liquor offered as inducement during the Assembly polls, the womenfolk of the Chakhesang Naga tribe under the Chakhesang Mothers' Association (CMA) have put up around 100 check-points in their area.

As Nagaland is all set to go to polls on February 27, women's organisation in Phek district has set up check-gates to restrict the flow of liquor offered as inducement to voters in the district during the poll process.

It can be seen that Phek is occupied by Chakhesang and Pochury tribes and has five assembly constituencies with four seats in Chakhesang area and also has some villages in Meluri constituency of the Pochury tribe.

Zhonel Tunyi, president of CMA also said that during elections, once people get drunk without being shameful they repeatedly ask money from candidates and political leaders.

Accepting that the flow of liquor continues even during other times, she said "we are also mothers and have our own responsibilities at home and personal work as well making it difficult for us to maintain the checks throughout the year, but during election period the flow of liquor increases manifold for inducing voters".

The Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act has been in force since 1989. During a recent press conference Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma had said that such moral policing is appreciated but the enforcers should not take law into their hand and report issues directly to the police.

The state election officials said till Friday, 71,334.824 litres of liquor, Rs 4,06,44,495 in cash and drugs and narcotics worth Rs 31,30,44,530 and freebies and other items worth Rs 3,90,79, 640 have been seized after the model of conduct came into force in the state.

