    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Muslim population is not increasing. Don't take tension about that. Our population is on the decline. The total fertility rate (TFR) of Muslims is declining. Do you know who is maintaining more gap between two children? It is the Muslims. Do you know who is using condoms the most? It is the Muslims... you should know. Mohan Bhagwat will not speak about this,' Owaisi said.

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent population imbalance remark, stating that the Muslim community uses condoms the most to maintain a gap between two children.

    Addressing a public meeting here, Owaisi said Bhagwat should keep data before discussing population growth.

    He said, 'Muslim population is not increasing. Don't take tension about that. Our population is on the decline. The total fertility rate (TFR) of Muslims is declining. Do you know who is maintaining more gap between two children? It is the Muslims. Do you know who is using condoms the most? It is the Muslims... you should know. Mohan Bhagwat will not speak about this.'

    To recall, Bhagwat had on October 5 said that the country must have a population policy prepared after due thought and applicable to all communities equally. At the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries.
      
    Owaisi sought to know from Bhagwat where he was getting his data on population from. 'Where is it increasing, Bhagwat sahab? Bring forth your data and speak,' the Hyderabad MP said.
     
    Owaisi also touched upon the controversy surrounding the Gujarat police reportedly flogging some Muslims in public view for their alleged involvement in stone pelting at a Navratri Garba venue. Owaisi said, 'They (Muslim youths) were being beaten on roads with lathis. Is it Indian democracy or Indian secularism? Is there a rule of law? There is respect for a roadside dog, but not for a Muslim.'

    The Bharatiya Janata Party countered Owaisi's population jibe, stating that the AIMIM chief had become a 'bayan purush' who wants to trigger controversies through his statements. 

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
