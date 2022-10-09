Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than USA by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Announcing projects worth Rs 8,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the roads of the state have to be made better than the US before 2024. He went on to say that this is simply the beginning and that the entire film is still to come. "The government has no problem of funds for the development of decent roads," he stressed.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gifted road projects worth Rs 8,000 crores to Uttar Pradesh, stating that the roads of the state would be made better than the roads of America before 2024.

According to an official release, Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the occasion, said during the start of the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), that a total of Rs 5 lakh crore will be invested in roads in Uttar Pradesh until 2024.

"By 2024, Uttar Pradesh's roads must be better than those of America. The Modi administration would grant five lakh crore rupees for UP in the coming days for this purpose," he said.

Gadkari stated that projects worth eight thousand crore rupees are currently being awarded, including the Shahabad bypass-Hardoi bypass (Rs 1,212 crore), the Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass (Rs 950 crore), the Moradabad to Kashipur National Highway (Rs 2,007 crore), and 13 railway over bridges (Rs 1,000 crore).

Also Read | Waterlogged streets in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra, UP to witness heavy rains

He went on to say that this is simply the beginning and that the entire film is still to come. "The government has no problem of funds for the development of decent roads," he stressed.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari urged all stakeholders, or 'Vishwakarmas,' the people behind road infrastructure development, to ensure fast-paced, integrated, and sustainable infrastructure development in the country through ecological preservation, technology, innovation, safety, and quality road construction.

The need of the hour, according to the minister, is to use "waste" for road development in Uttar Pradesh without affecting the environment, adding that attention must also be made to the environment in addition to the economics.

Also Read | Day after Election Commission freeze, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions to go into a huddle

Gadkari also advised people to utilise CNG, ethanol, methanol, and electric cars instead of diesel and gasoline vehicles, which he said would reduce transportation costs. We now produce one lakh litres of bioethanol from stubble and are working on producing bio-CNG from it, he added.

Gadkari also convened a review meeting at the Chief Minister's house in Lucknow to examine ongoing and prospective National Highway projects in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on occasion.