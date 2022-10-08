For jobs, be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Why would they want to create a roadblock in such a situation? I condemn these people. They talked about Gautam Adani yesterday (Friday). We will gladly accept Gautam Adani or any other Adani, Ambani, or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah. We want jobs and investment."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party for mocking the Congress after he lavished praise on industrialist Gautam Adani during the Invest Rajasthan summit, saying it was not a private event attended by 3,000 delegates.

According to Gehlot, Rajasthan will welcome everyone, including Adani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, because it wants investment and jobs.

"It's an investors' summit, not a personal gathering. Are the 3,000 delegates (who attended the summit) Congress delegates?" Gehlot asked, claiming their ideologies could be those of Congress or the BJP.

"Why would they want to create a barrier in such a circumstance? I condemn these individuals. They discussed Gautam Adani yesterday (Friday). We will warmly welcome Gautam Adani or any Adani, Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah. We seek employment and investment," said the chief minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi frequently uses Adani to argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only helps big business.

Adani, the Adani Group's chairman and Asia's richest man, sat next to Gehlot at the inaugural ceremony of Invest Rajasthan, an event organised by the state government's Congress party to attract investment.

The industrialist announced plans to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years, including the construction of a 10,000-MW solar power plant, the expansion of a cement plant, and the improvement of Jaipur International Airport.

During the inaugural ceremony, Gehlot addressed the tycoon as 'Gautam Bhai' and congratulated him on becoming the world's second richest person.

Even as Gehlot praised Adani, Gandhi continued to make accusations on Twitter. Without naming anyone, the Congress leader claimed that 'capitalist friends' loans totalled several crores of rupees were waived while others were in debt.

Following Gehlot's praise for Adani, Satish Poonia, president of the BJP's Rajasthan unit, Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, and party MLA Vasudev Devnani targeted the Congress on Friday.

"The chief minister, who constantly attacks the central government by using Adani's name, is not tired of praising him in front of crores of Rajasthan citizens during the last days of his unstable government," Devnani tweeted in Hindi.

He also posted a photo of Adani and Gehlot sitting together during the inaugural ceremony, calling it a slap to the Congress high command.

(With inputs from PTI)

