Mumbai: Suspicious bag found at Dadar railway station triggers bomb scare

Central Railway reportedly said that the police, bomb detection and disposal squad had investigated the bag discovered at the ticket counter of Mumbai's Dadar railway station. However, nothing suspicious was found inside it.

The bomb squad discovered an empty suspicious bag at the ticket counter of Dadar railway station on Friday evening. Soon after, the police were informed, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived quickly. However, during the investigation, nothing suspicious was discovered inside the bag.

The Central Railway reportedly said that the police, bomb detection and disposal squad had investigated the bag, discovered at the ticket counter of Mumbai's Dadar railway station. However, nothing suspicious was found inside it.

On Thursday, Bandra's Mount Mary church in Mumbai received a threatening email warning of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). As the church received another email, it was found that the email's sender was a mentally challenged child.

The second email sent to the church was by the mother of the child who allegedly sent the first threat email. Later, she apologised for the email sent by her child. The woman claimed that her child had a mental illness. Following the first email, the police filed a case against unknown people under Section 505(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and a probe was launched.

In October, Mumbai Police also received a bomb threat warning. According to reports, an unknown caller informed authorities that bombs had been planted at several key locations throughout the city, including Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport. According to reports, the call came in on the helpline number 112. However, nothing was discovered.

Also read: Tunisha Sharma suicide: Late actress's death note found by Mumbai police, mentioned, 'He is lucky to have me'

Also read: Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments

Also read: New Year's Eve: Over 11,500 cops to guard Mumbai