Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma suicide: Late actress's death note found by Mumbai police, mentioned, 'He is lucky to have me'

    Now there is a new development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. According to reports by a leading Indian television channel, the Mumbai police found the death note of the late actress six days post her death. Within that note it was mentioned, 'He is lucky to have me.'

    Tunisha Sharma suicide: Late actress's death note found by Mumbai police, mentioned, 'He is lucky to have me' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

    TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement

    The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, had broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. While it is a shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems. He was also caught frequently changing his statements by the Waliv police, who added that he could not give a proper reason and cause behind breaking up with the late actress. According to recent reports, Sheezan will be in police custody till December 31 since his custody, has been extended.

    In the late actress Tunisha's suicide case, there is a fresh update now. Mumbai police has recovered a note from the room where she was found dead. According to reports by a leading Indian television news channel, this death note was by the police from the exact spot where she took her life. While on one side of the paper, she had written their names. On the other side, Tunisha had written, "He is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo." For the unversed, Tunisha played the role of Shehzaadi Meriam in the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', and Sheezan played the titular role of Ali Baba.

    ALSO READ: Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

    Interestingly, the late actress Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, has also given a quote related to the case. She said, "I will not sit quietly, until Sheezan gets punished. Tunisha checked his phone once and found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I am alone now."

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ? vma

    Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ?

    Urvashi Rautela drops a cryptic post of 'praying' after cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident - READ vma

    Urvashi Rautela drops a cryptic post of 'praying' after cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident - READ

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress' mother alleges Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter and more- report RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress' mother alleges Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter and more- report

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement vma

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year RBA

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year

    Recent Stories

    Helicopter pilot loses control after takeoff, here's what happens next - gps

    Watch: Helicopter pilot loses control after takeoff, here's what happens next

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Extra motivation for me is winning in India - Australia David Warner for Border-Gavaskar Trophy-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Extra motivation for me is winning in India' - David Warner for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    Praying for his good health and well-being: PM Modi on cricketer Rishabh Pant - adt

    Praying for his good health and well-being: PM Modi on cricketer Rishabh Pant

    Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ? vma

    Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ?

    Karmayogi BJP leaders laud PM Modi for continuing with work despite mother Heerabens demise AJR

    'Karmayogi': BJP leaders laud PM Modi for continuing with work despite mother Heeraben's demise

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon