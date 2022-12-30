Tunisha Sharma suicide: Late actress's death note found by Mumbai police, mentioned, 'He is lucky to have me'

Now there is a new development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. According to reports by a leading Indian television channel, the Mumbai police found the death note of the late actress six days post her death. Within that note it was mentioned, 'He is lucky to have me.'

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement

The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, had broken his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. While it is a shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems. He was also caught frequently changing his statements by the Waliv police, who added that he could not give a proper reason and cause behind breaking up with the late actress. According to recent reports, Sheezan will be in police custody till December 31 since his custody, has been extended.

In the late actress Tunisha's suicide case, there is a fresh update now. Mumbai police has recovered a note from the room where she was found dead. According to reports by a leading Indian television news channel, this death note was by the police from the exact spot where she took her life. While on one side of the paper, she had written their names. On the other side, Tunisha had written, "He is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo." For the unversed, Tunisha played the role of Shehzaadi Meriam in the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', and Sheezan played the titular role of Ali Baba.

ALSO READ: Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

Interestingly, the late actress Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, has also given a quote related to the case. She said, "I will not sit quietly, until Sheezan gets punished. Tunisha checked his phone once and found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I am alone now."