Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments

    Mumbai Police lathi-charged at Salman Khan's fans, who were starting outside actor's house on his birthday to get a glimpse of their favourite star; one social media user, says 'Fans Ko Return Gift Mila Police Ka Danda'

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    On Tuesday (Dec 27), Bollywood's Dabangg Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with his family. Thousands of his adoring admirers came outside his home Galaxy apartments, like they do every year, to catch sight of the actor. According to accounts, the gathering became raucous when Salman arrived to meet them. 

    However, the situation became out of control, and the police had to resort to lathi charges to keep the boisterous throng under control. The footage of the police punching Salman's followers has gone popular on social media.

    Also Read: IIFA 2023 Nominations: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra lead the list

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The Tiger actor came to his balcony to wave to his fans and thank them for their love and support. Salman even uploaded a photo of himself waving to the large crowd gathering outside his residence, with the caption, “Thank you all.” 

    Salman's fans erupted as the star appeared on his balcony to welcome them. As a result, Mumbai police had to use lathi to drive them away and contain the gathering. Cops beat several supporters and fans. 

    Reacting to this viral video, one social media user commented, “Wah wah....fans ko return gift mila police ka danda.....itna bhi pyaar mat dekhao return me ye mile.” Another said, There is ten times more gathering on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, but till date the police did not lathi charge people... King For The Reason.” 

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan had a star-studded birthday celebration Friday night, with various celebs in attendance. The birthday event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Suneil Shetty, and Iulia Vantur, among others.

    Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail were also seen at the event. As she came for the reception, Salman's sister Arpita posed for photos with her actor-husband Aayush Sharma. Salman's ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani, also attended the ceremony to give her well wishes to her ex-boyfriend.

    Also Read: Want an all-expenses-paid vacation? Contact Vijay Deverakonda NOW; read details

    On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif, which is set to be released in April. In addition, the actor will appear in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for a never-before-seen action sequence. Along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill, he has been filming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart than that, Salman has been presenting Bigg Boss 16.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
