Mumbai-Pune Expressway: The most expensive national highway of India

The construction of national highways and expressways is progressing rapidly within the country. Road travel has also become easier due to the improvement of roads. Travel planning can be done whenever you want due to the facilities available on these highways. However, for these improved roads, people also have to pay hefty tolls. In this way, driving on these roads also becomes very expensive.

Tolls have to be paid on all expressways in the country. In such a situation, have you ever wondered which is the most expensive toll road in the country? It's the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Find out how much toll you have to pay on this expressway.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which links two major cities, is regarded as the most costly route to travel due to its higher toll rates compared to other national highways. Traveling one way on this expressway costs Rs 320 for a four-wheeler. This translates to a toll rate of Rs 3.40 per kilometer, which is Rs 1 more per kilometer than the average toll charged on other expressways across the country.

The toll rates increase annually by 6%, with a cumulative rise of 18% implemented every three years. The last revision occurred in April 2023, when the toll was raised from Rs 270 to Rs 320 for four-wheelers, while the rate for vehicles such as minibuses and tempos was adjusted to Rs 495, up from the previous Rs 420.

The toll for two-axle trucks has been raised to Rs 685, up from the previous Rs 585. Buses will now be charged Rs 940, an increase from the earlier rate of Rs 797. Officials have stated that these toll rates will remain unchanged until 2030, as there will be no revisions after the next scheduled increase in 2026.

Constructed in 2002 at a cost of approximately Rs 1,630 crore, the expressway begins in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai and concludes at Kiwale in Pune. As one of the busiest routes in the region, it has seen a significant rise in the number of commuters traveling between the two cities.

