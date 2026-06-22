A CCTV video from Kolkata has gone viral after a Zomato customer claimed that a delivery partner falsely marked his food order as delivered before allegedly walking away with the package. The incident has sparked fresh debate over the safety and reliability of food deliveries, with many social media users demanding stronger delivery checks.

🚨Zomato Customer Exposes Fake Delivery Using CCTV Footage



A Zomato customer in Kolkata, Sumit Chakraborty, exposed a fake delivery using his home CCTV footage.



While the delivery partner marked the order as "Delivered" with a photo claiming it was left at the gate, the CCTV… pic.twitter.com/8aRSapzGru — AVM (@AvmNews7) June 22, 2026

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The customer, identified as Sumit Chakraborty, shared footage from his home CCTV camera showing the delivery partner arriving outside his house. According to the customer, the delivery executive uploaded a photo of the gate and marked the order as "Delivered" on the app. However, the CCTV footage allegedly shows the delivery partner leaving the location with the food instead of delivering it.