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Zomato Customer Catches Delivery Partner Walking Away With Food After Fake Delivery Claim (WATCH)
A Kolkata customer has accused a Zomato delivery partner of falsely marking a food order as delivered before allegedly leaving with the package. Home CCTV footage shared online appears to support the claim and has gone viral.
CCTV Video Raises Questions Over Zomato Delivery Process
A CCTV video from Kolkata has gone viral after a Zomato customer claimed that a delivery partner falsely marked his food order as delivered before allegedly walking away with the package. The incident has sparked fresh debate over the safety and reliability of food deliveries, with many social media users demanding stronger delivery checks.
🚨Zomato Customer Exposes Fake Delivery Using CCTV Footage
A Zomato customer in Kolkata, Sumit Chakraborty, exposed a fake delivery using his home CCTV footage.
While the delivery partner marked the order as "Delivered" with a photo claiming it was left at the gate, the CCTV… pic.twitter.com/8aRSapzGru
— AVM (@AvmNews7) June 22, 2026
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The customer, identified as Sumit Chakraborty, shared footage from his home CCTV camera showing the delivery partner arriving outside his house. According to the customer, the delivery executive uploaded a photo of the gate and marked the order as "Delivered" on the app. However, the CCTV footage allegedly shows the delivery partner leaving the location with the food instead of delivering it.
Customer Seeks Refund and Investigation
After reviewing the footage, the customer submitted the CCTV recording to Zomato and requested a full investigation into the incident. He also asked for a complete refund and strict action against the delivery partner.
Kolkata: Zomato customer caught a delivery partner stealing food on home CCTV.
Agent marked order “delivered” with a fake gate photo, then walked away with the bag. Evidence sent to Zomato for refund & action.
pic.twitter.com/PpfDY6aojY
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 22, 2026
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The viral clip has drawn widespread attention online, with many users saying the video highlights the importance of CCTV cameras in resolving delivery disputes. Others questioned how such deliveries can be marked complete without stronger customer verification.
Social Media Users Share Similar Experiences
The incident quickly triggered hundreds of reactions across social media. Several users claimed they had experienced similar problems with food delivery and parcel services, including orders being marked as delivered without receiving them.
Many people called for OTP-based delivery confirmation for food orders, saying it would reduce the chances of false delivery claims. Others argued that customers without CCTV cameras could struggle to prove such complaints.
During one of my orders, the Zomato guy marked my order as delivered without delivering it. I immediately came out of my apartment to search for the boy. Later I found out, they boy was searching for my location and marked my order 'delivered' to show timely delivery.
— অভিষেক🇮🇳🛕🪷 (@AbhishekOpines) June 22, 2026
Thats why OTP based delivery is must in INDIA.
— Guchi (@ipankajpurohit) June 22, 2026
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Some users criticised customer support, while others urged people not to jump to conclusions until the company completes its investigation. A few also pointed out that the delivery partner's actions shown in the video may not reveal the full sequence of events.
Investigation Awaited
The viral video has once again put the spotlight on delivery verification systems used by online food platforms. As the footage continues to spread online, many customers are waiting to see how Zomato responds to the complaint and whether any changes are introduced to improve delivery security and customer trust.
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