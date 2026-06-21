Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar's yoga performance during the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Patna has gone viral on social media. While the event promoted the theme "Yoga For Healthy Ageing", internet users focused on the minister's yoga poses, triggering jokes, memes and criticism.

Bihar observed the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday, June 21, with a large public programme in Patna under the theme 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'. Union Minister Lallan Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and State Health Minister Nishant Kumar joined citizens in performing yoga as part of the nationwide celebrations.

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The event witnessed the participation of senior political leaders, government officials and members of the public. Similar Yoga Day programmes were organised across Bihar and other parts of the country.

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Speaking to reporters during the event, Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar greeted people on the occasion and highlighted the importance of making yoga a regular part of students' lives.

He said he had requested the Chief Minister to introduce yoga into the curriculum of schools and colleges across Bihar. According to Kumar, institutions should hold a 30-minute session that includes yoga, meditation and Yoga Nidra. He added that the programme could remain optional so that students may choose whether to take part.

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Minister's yoga performance becomes talking point online

While the event focused on promoting fitness and healthy living, it was Nishant Kumar's yoga performance that quickly grabbed attention on social media.

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Videos from the programme spread rapidly online, with many users commenting on the minister's poses and movements during the session. Several people questioned his technique, while others posted humorous reactions and memes.

Some social media users joked that they could not understand what exercise he was attempting, while others sarcastically remarked that the state's Health Minister himself appeared to need more yoga practice. A few critics also questioned his fitness and suitability for the role, while many posts simply shared the video with laughing emojis.

The viral clips have triggered a lively debate online, with reactions ranging from light-hearted humour to sharp political criticism. Although many comments mocked the minister's performance, others pointed out that Yoga Day is meant to encourage participation rather than perfection.

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The video continues to circulate widely across social media platforms, making Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar one of the most talked-about political figures from this year's International Yoga Day celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)