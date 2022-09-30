Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what are served for passengers on menu

Replacing chocolate bars with local Brands of "Peanut Chikki" with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, Go Local ideology. The menu service also includes morning tea, breakfast, Hi-Tea, lunch and dinner on the motto "Quality First".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today. The indigenous developed train comes with a befitting health-conscious low-calorie millet rich regional menu.

The much-awaited experience of high-end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital – to the capital of Maharashtra state in Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central will be available to one and all with effect from October 1. The professional catering services arm of Indian Railways (IRCTC) shall deliver rich cuisine experience to travellers' taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs.

The distinguished design and appearance of the train will ably complimented with local cuisine anticipating preferred train patronisation from Gujarat and Maharashtra, though the menu shall also address passenger expectations from other parts of the country.

According to reports, in a bid to cater the premium business and Corporate segment that travels on the route, Health Conscious and Low calorie food options made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc shall be integral to the menu. Also, the IRCTC has not missed its focus on the preference of Fasting/ Jain/ Senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section.

Dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu.

The customised menu is also in sync with the theme of the ensuing year 2023 which is poised to be celebrated as the International Year of Millets. This initiative is steered by India in the UN General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

First, healthy malt beverages for travelling kids are being introduced as a service in the premium train.

Replacing chocolate bars with local Brands of "Peanut Chikki" with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, Go Local ideology.

The menu service also includes morning tea, breakfast, Hi-Tea, lunch and dinner on the motto "Quality First".

The hospitality on board shall be extended by engaging experienced and competent professionals of balanced gender mix at par with the Mumbai Ahmedabad Corporate Tejas Trains run by IRCTC.