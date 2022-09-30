Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what are served for passengers on menu

    Replacing chocolate bars with local Brands of "Peanut Chikki" with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, Go Local ideology. The menu service also includes morning tea, breakfast, Hi-Tea, lunch and dinner on the motto "Quality First".

    Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what are served for passengers on menu AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today. The indigenous developed train comes with a befitting health-conscious low-calorie millet rich regional menu.

    The much-awaited experience of high-end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital – to the capital of Maharashtra state in Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central will be available to one and all with effect from October 1. The professional catering services arm of Indian Railways (IRCTC) shall deliver rich cuisine experience to travellers' taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs.

    Also read: General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know

    The distinguished design and appearance of the train will ably complimented with local cuisine anticipating preferred train patronisation from Gujarat and Maharashtra, though the menu shall also address passenger expectations from other parts of the country.

    According to reports, in a bid to cater the premium business and Corporate segment that travels on the route, Health Conscious and Low calorie food options made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc shall be integral to the menu. Also, the IRCTC has not missed its focus on the preference of Fasting/ Jain/ Senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section.

    Also read: Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today

    Dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu.

    The customised menu is also in sync with the theme of the ensuing year 2023 which is poised to be celebrated as the International Year of Millets. This initiative is steered by India in the UN General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

    First, healthy malt beverages for travelling kids are being introduced as a service in the premium train.

    Also read: Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BEST employees, teachers, health workers

    Replacing chocolate bars with local Brands of "Peanut Chikki" with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, Go Local ideology.

    The menu service also includes morning tea, breakfast, Hi-Tea, lunch and dinner on the motto "Quality First".

    The hospitality on board shall be extended by engaging experienced and competent professionals of balanced gender mix at par with the Mumbai Ahmedabad Corporate Tejas Trains run by IRCTC.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know AJR

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today

    Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BMC, BEST employees, teachers, health workers - adt

    Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BEST employees, teachers, health workers

    Government orders Internet providers to block 67 porn websites

    Government orders Internet providers to block 67 porn websites

    Investigators dig up PFI 'roadmap 2047'; on target were Jewish tourists, cops, judges

    Investigators dig up PFI 'roadmap 2047'; on target were Jewish tourists, cops, judges

    Recent Stories

    Navaratri 2022 Significance of Durga Ashtami Date Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi sur

    Navaratri 2022: Significance of Durga Ashtami, Date, Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

    Explainer What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    Explained: What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    GDP growth for FY23 from 7.2% to 7%; key observations made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das - adt

    GDP growth for FY23 from 7.2% to 7%; key observations made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    football It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus - Antonio Conte rubbishes Massimiliano Allegri replacement rumours-ayh

    'It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus' - Conte rubbishes Allegri replacement rumours

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know AJR

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon