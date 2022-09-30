Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BEST employees, teachers, health workers

With this move, 93 thousand Mumbai Municipal Corporation employees and 29 thousand BEST employees, and teachers and health workers will receive a Diwali bonus this year. CM Eknath Shinde wished the employees a 'Happy Diwali' but urged them to work tirelessly for Mumbaikars.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has announced a Diwali bonus for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) employees, health workers and teachers.

While announcing the Diwali bonus, the Chief Minister said that each employee of the BMC, BEST and teachers would receive Rs 22,500, while health workers would receive one month's salary.

CM Shinde praised Mumbai Municipal Corporation employees during the announcement, saying they did an excellent job in the difficult situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the difficult situation of COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation employees did an excellent job. Doctors and all staff have been critical in keeping COVID under control in Mumbai. Work on development must be done. Those who perform well should be commended. A balance must be maintained between development work and employee welfare programmes. We own the employees and the citizens," the CM stated.

He wished the employees a 'Happy Diwali' but urged them to work tirelessly for Mumbaikars.

"Obstacles related to development work and employees related to development work, Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be dealt with first and foremost.

"Everyone must now work tirelessly for Mumbaikars," CM Shinde said. He also stated that engineers must ensure that road and infrastructure projects are of high quality and meet the needs of the citizens.

