General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    General Anil Chauhan on Friday (September 3) took over as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in a brief ceremony in New Delhi. General Chauhan was sworn-in as India's second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) a short while ago. Earlier this week, the government appointed Lt Gen Chauhan as the successor of late General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS of India, nine months after his tragic death in a chopper crash.

    Speaking to reporters, "I am proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian Armed Forces. I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces as the Chief of Defence Staff. We will tackle all challenges and difficulties together."

    Also read: Who is Lt General Anil Chauhan, India's new Chief of Defence Staff?

    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan received the Guard of Honour at the South Block, Delhi. Earlier during the day, he paid tributes at the National War Memorial and met the three service chiefs - Army chief General Manoj Pande, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy vice chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Marshal BR Krishna.

    Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was born on May 18, 1961 and joined the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He graduated from both the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and the National Defense Academy in Khadakwasla.

    Also read: Indian Army receives first Light Combat Helicopter; here's why LCH packs a punch

    The officer oversaw an Infantry Division in Northern Command's crucial Baramula area. He later oversaw a corps in the North East while serving as a lieutenant general. From September 2019 until his retirement from the military in May 2021, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

    The officer held significant staff positions, including the responsibility of the Director General of Military Operations, in addition to these leadership assignments. The officer had previously worked for a UN mission in Angola.

    Also read: Indian Army honours late CDS General Bipin Rawat with Chair of Excellence

    For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
