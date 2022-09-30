Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today

On Thursday night, former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also met Sonia Gandhi at the residence for an hour. He said he had a detailed discussion with the party chief and AICC leaders over the Rajasthan political crisis.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has made a last minute entry to the Congress President polls. Kharge's name is doing rounds now as the grand old party sees the last day for the nomination of presidential elections. The polls would be held on October 17 and the results would be expected by October 19.

Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh also emerged as frontrunners after Ashok Gehlot pulled out of the race.

According to party sources, a "dark horse" with the blessings of the party leadership could likely emerge as the third candidate.

However, it is alleged that Kharge was not opposed to contesting for the Congress President polls, but would only continue after directions from the party interim president Sonia Gandhi's directions.

On Thursday night, Sonia Gandhi drove to Congress leader and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, and was with her for over an hour. Further, some leaders of the G-23 camp also met on Thursday evening at the residence of Congress leader Anand Sharma.

The meeting was attended by former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Later, Sharma was seen leaving from Jodhpur House where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is staying.

Thursday was dominated by Ashok Gehlot’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi. Following the meeting, the Rajasthan CM announced that he will not be contesting the Congress president elections taking "moral responsibility" on the crisis in the state.

Gehlot also apologised to Sonia Gandhi over the open rebellion by his loyalists over a possible change of leadership in the state.

