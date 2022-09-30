Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today

    On Thursday night, former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also met Sonia Gandhi at the residence for an hour. He said he had a detailed discussion with the party chief and AICC leaders over the Rajasthan political crisis.

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has made a last minute entry to the Congress President polls. Kharge's name is doing rounds now as the grand old party sees the last day for the nomination of presidential elections. The polls would be held on October 17 and the results would be expected by October 19.

    Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh also emerged as frontrunners after Ashok Gehlot pulled out of the race.

    Also read: Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BEST employees, teachers, health workers

    According to party sources, a "dark horse" with the blessings of the party leadership could likely emerge as the third candidate.

    However, it is alleged that Kharge was not opposed to contesting for the Congress President polls, but would only continue after directions from the party interim president Sonia Gandhi's directions.

    Also read: Gujarat has country's longest coastline, but not efforts made for decades to develop it: PM Modi

    On Thursday night, Sonia Gandhi drove to Congress leader and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, and was with her for over an hour. Further, some leaders of the G-23 camp also met on Thursday evening at the residence of Congress leader Anand Sharma.

    The meeting was attended by former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

    Later, Sharma was seen leaving from Jodhpur House where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is staying.

    Thursday was dominated by Ashok Gehlot’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi. Following the meeting, the Rajasthan CM announced that he will not be contesting the Congress president elections taking "moral responsibility" on the crisis in the state.

    Also read: Sonia Gandhi to decide on Rajasthan CM in 1 or 2 days, says Congress leader

    Gehlot also apologised to Sonia Gandhi over the open rebellion by his loyalists over a possible change of leadership in the state.

    On Thursday night, former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also met Sonia Gandhi at the residence for an hour. He said he had a detailed discussion with the party chief and AICC leaders over the Rajasthan political crisis.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BMC, BEST employees, teachers, health workers - adt

    Ahead of Diwali, Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces bonus for BEST employees, teachers, health workers

    Government orders Internet providers to block 67 porn websites

    Government orders Internet providers to block 67 porn websites

    Investigators dig up PFI 'roadmap 2047'; on target were Jewish tourists, cops, judges

    Investigators dig up PFI 'roadmap 2047'; on target were Jewish tourists, cops, judges

    Kanpur female students allege they were filmed while bathing hostel staff arrested gcw

    Kanpur female students allege they were filmed while bathing; hostel staff arrested

    Mukesh Ambani security cover upgraded to Z plus by government gcw

    Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to 'Z plus' by government

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2022: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo turns 140 years; check out their unique tradition RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: Nabadwip's Chandra Bari Pujo turns 140 years; check out their unique tradition

    CEED UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here - adt

    CEED, UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Mohammed Siraj for T20I remainder-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Mohammed Siraj for T20I remainder

    football FIFA-AFC delegation meets ISL Indian Super League promoters and Indian head coach Igor Stimac-ayh

    FIFA-AFC delegation meets ISL promoters and Indian head coach Igor Stimac

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his family visit Wagah Border, Golden Temple-see pictures RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his family visit Wagah Border, Golden Temple-see pictures

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon