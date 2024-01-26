Mumbai braces for Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange leads march despite police hurdles

Refusing permission to gather at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar due to Republic Day events, the police cited the park's capacity limitations and the need to ensure public order as directed by the Bombay High Court.

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Friday (January 26) led thousands of supporters to Navi Mumbai. Arriving at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours, the supporters, traveling by bikes, cars, jeeps, tempos, and trucks, joined Jarange in his call for Kunbi (OBC) status for the Maratha community.

Undeterred by a notice from the Mumbai Police denying permission for the hunger strike, Jarange and his supporters plan to initiate the hunger strike at Azad Maidan in the city. Despite the police's concerns about potential disruptions and adverse effects on the city's transport system, the Maratha activists insist on their right to assemble and voice their demands.

The police suggested an alternative location, the International Corporation Park Ground at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, as a designated area for the protest. However, they warned of potential legal consequences if the protestors disregarded the notice, emphasizing the directives from the High Court and Supreme Court.

Despite police efforts to dissuade Jarange from heading to Mumbai, he remained resolute, calling for direct discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar to resolve the issue. A government delegation, led by senior officials, had earlier met with Jarange to dissuade him from proceeding to Mumbai.

