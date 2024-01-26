Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai braces for Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange leads march despite police hurdles

    Refusing permission to gather at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar due to Republic Day events, the police cited the park's capacity limitations and the need to ensure public order as directed by the Bombay High Court.

    Mumbai braces for Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange leads march despite police hurdles AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Friday (January 26) led thousands of supporters to Navi Mumbai. Arriving at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours, the supporters, traveling by bikes, cars, jeeps, tempos, and trucks, joined Jarange in his call for Kunbi (OBC) status for the Maratha community.

    Undeterred by a notice from the Mumbai Police denying permission for the hunger strike, Jarange and his supporters plan to initiate the hunger strike at Azad Maidan in the city. Despite the police's concerns about potential disruptions and adverse effects on the city's transport system, the Maratha activists insist on their right to assemble and voice their demands.

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions

    The police suggested an alternative location, the International Corporation Park Ground at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, as a designated area for the protest. However, they warned of potential legal consequences if the protestors disregarded the notice, emphasizing the directives from the High Court and Supreme Court.

    Refusing permission to gather at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar due to Republic Day events, the police cited the park's capacity limitations and the need to ensure public order as directed by the Bombay High Court.

    Despite police efforts to dissuade Jarange from heading to Mumbai, he remained resolute, calling for direct discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar to resolve the issue. A government delegation, led by senior officials, had earlier met with Jarange to dissuade him from proceeding to Mumbai.

    Republic Day 2024: EC's tableau takes center stage, highlights Bharat's role as 'Mother of Democracy' (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Worrying dip in nutritional quality of Indian rice and wheat: ICAR study

    Worrying dip in nutritional quality of Indian rice and wheat: ICAR study

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions AJR

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions

    Bihar government change on January 28 with Nitish Kumar as CM, BJP's Sushil Modi as DyCM: Report

    Bihar government change on January 28 with Nitish Kumar as CM, BJP's Sushil Modi as DyCM?

    Republic Day 2024: 'Gooney Bird' Dakota flies over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: 'Gooney Bird' Dakota flies over Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: Historic firsts to daredevil stunts - How 'Nari Shakti' took centre stage (WATCH) snt

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: Historic firsts to daredevil stunts - How 'Nari Shakti' took centre stage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    BlockDAG Coin Leads Presale Market $1M Haul & Cutting Edge Miners, Solana Surges 440%, Polkadot's $9.30 Surge

    BlockDAG Coin Leads Presale Market $1M Haul & Cutting Edge Miners; Solana Surges 440%, Polkadot’s $9.30 Surge

    Israel prepares plan for unwanted pregnancies among women captives in Gaza as accounts of sexual abuse surface avv

    Israel prepares plan for unwanted pregnancies among women captives in Gaza as accounts of sexual abuse surface

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature Here is how it works gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature; Here's how it works

    Worrying dip in nutritional quality of Indian rice and wheat: ICAR study

    Worrying dip in nutritional quality of Indian rice and wheat: ICAR study

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions AJR

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon