Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai airport directed to reduce flights to curb congestion; how will it impact IndiGo, Air India group?

    According to reports from the Economic Times (ET), the Airport Authority of India has instructed Mumbai airport to curtail aircraft movements from 46 to 44 during peak hours and from 44 to 42 during non-peak hours. 

    Mumbai airport directed to reduce flights to curb congestion; how will it impact IndiGo, Air India group snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

    In response to mounting congestion and deteriorating punctuality, the Indian government has reportedly issued directives to Mumbai airport, urging a reduction in scheduled flights and imposing limitations on business jet movements during peak hours. This move, aimed at alleviating congestion and enhancing airline punctuality, marks a significant adjustment in air traffic management strategies at one of the country's busiest airports.

    According to reports from the Economic Times (ET), the Airport Authority of India has instructed Mumbai airport to curtail aircraft movements from 46 to 44 during peak hours and from 44 to 42 during non-peak hours. The report stated that the recent directive is poised to prompt airlines to cut roughly 40 flights commencing this week. Among the carriers affected, IndiGo, renowned for its extensive flight network, faces a reduction of 18 flights, while the Air India group, inclusive of Vistara, must trim 17 flights from their schedules.

    The extension of the curfew on business jet operations from four to eight hours has reportedly sparked protests from prominent corporate entities like Reliance Industries, JSW, and the Mahindra group. These groups heavily rely on private aviation for their business operations and have raised concerns over the impact of extended curfews on their travel schedules and logistical arrangements.

    Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), operated by the Adani group, has refrained from commenting on the directives at this time. The airport, the second busiest in India after Delhi, has experienced a surge in air traffic, handling a record-breaking 4.88 million passengers in December alone, and operating more flights than any other single-runway airport.

    The decision to implement flight reductions and curfews stems from concerns raised by Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, regarding declining on-time departure performances at Mumbai airport. Senior air traffic controllers have identified overscheduling by airlines as a primary cause of delays, exacerbated by the inability of adjacent aircraft to maneuver due to crowded parking bays.

    Government officials emphasize that runway capacity is contingent on various factors including infrastructure availability, parking stands, and aircraft turnaround times. Unscheduled movements, particularly those of government and business aircraft, further compound delays for scheduled flights.

    In response to the directives, airports have been urged to consider unforeseen circumstances when forecasting peak hour capacities for upcoming schedules. While the measures are intended to enhance operational efficiency and alleviate congestion, airline network planners have expressed concerns over the abrupt cancellations hindering their ability to redeploy aircraft, potentially resulting in financial losses and the need for substantial compensation to affected passengers.

    The directives issued by the government reflect a concerted effort to address the challenges posed by increasing air traffic congestion and declining punctuality at Mumbai airport. As stakeholders navigate these adjustments, a delicate balance between regulatory interventions and operational exigencies will be crucial in ensuring sustainable air travel operations in one of India's most vital aviation hubs.

     

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam AJR

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (WATCH)

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE AJR

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE

    India UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH) AJR

    'India-UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH)

    No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son AJR

    'No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son

    Indian Navy inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems

    MoD inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for Navy

    Recent Stories

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam AJR

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (WATCH)

    football Premier League officially approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United snt

    Premier League officially approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE AJR

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE

    BREAKING Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari receives 12-year ban for doping violations snt

    Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari receives 12-year ban for doping violations

    India UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH) AJR

    'India-UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon