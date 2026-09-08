A 60-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a water tanker in Mumbai's Worli on Monday. She was taken to Nair Hospital where she was declared dead. The police have impounded the tanker and registered an offence, launching an investigation.

A 60-year-old woman died after being hit by a water tanker in Mumbai's Worli area, police said. As per the police, the accident happened on Monday morning. According to Mumbai Police, the woman was taken to Nair Hospital following the accident, where doctors declared her dead. The water tanker involved in the accident has been impounded. According to the Police, an offence has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)