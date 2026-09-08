Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta advised students to "be patient" to steer the House, expressing concern over declining debate. Students from six DU colleges visited the assembly under the Youth Outreach Initiative to learn about its functioning.
Speaker's Concerns on Democratic ProcessesElaborating further on the current state of governance, he remarked with concern that "Democracy faces a major challenge today when legislative bodies are experiencing declining participation and meaningful debate is often overwhelmed by noise; very few members actively take part in house proceedings and sessions, while opposition attendance remains sparse."
Youth Outreach Initiative Connects Students with GovernanceStudents from Hindu College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, College of Vocational Studies (CVS), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Miranda House and Ramjas College visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the Youth Outreach Initiative. The students received first-hand exposure to the heritage, functioning and legislative processes of the Assembly and gained insights into how legislative business is conducted. The visit was organised under the Secretariat’s Youth Outreach Initiative to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world democratic governance. Designed to give young citizens direct exposure to parliamentary structures, the initiative equips students from fields like law, humanities and others to understand the mechanics of policy-making and public accountability.
Inside the Delhi Assembly: An Educational TourDuring their visit to the historic 1912 Assembly complex, the student delegation undertook an extensive guided tour, learning about the building's rich heritage tracing back to the former Central Legislative Assembly and pioneering figures such as Vitthalbhai Patel.
The orientation program included an in-depth walkthrough on how bills are introduced, debated, and enacted into law, along with a documentary screening detailing the evolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly since 1993. The session further featured the presentation of the commemorative Coffee Table Book, Ek Shatabdi Yatra, followed by a walkthrough of the main Assembly House chamber where the students observed the operational core of local governance first-hand.