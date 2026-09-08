Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta advised students to "be patient" to steer the House, expressing concern over declining debate. Students from six DU colleges visited the assembly under the Youth Outreach Initiative to learn about its functioning.

Speaker's Concerns on Democratic Processes Elaborating further on the current state of governance, he remarked with concern that "Democracy faces a major challenge today when legislative bodies are experiencing declining participation and meaningful debate is often overwhelmed by noise; very few members actively take part in house proceedings and sessions, while opposition attendance remains sparse." Youth Outreach Initiative Connects Students with Governance Students from Hindu College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, College of Vocational Studies (CVS), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Miranda House and Ramjas College visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the Youth Outreach Initiative. The students received first-hand exposure to the heritage, functioning and legislative processes of the Assembly and gained insights into how legislative business is conducted. The visit was organised under the Secretariat’s Youth Outreach Initiative to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world democratic governance. Designed to give young citizens direct exposure to parliamentary structures, the initiative equips students from fields like law, humanities and others to understand the mechanics of policy-making and public accountability. Inside the Delhi Assembly: An Educational Tour During their visit to the historic 1912 Assembly complex, the student delegation undertook an extensive guided tour, learning about the building's rich heritage tracing back to the former Central Legislative Assembly and pioneering figures such as Vitthalbhai Patel. Students from Hindu College and five other Delhi University Colleges on August 7 interacted with the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, under the Youth Outreach Program. According to the press release, during an engaging question-and-answer session, a student asked what essential quality a Speaker needs to steer the House effectively. Vijender Gupta highlighted that the primary trait is to "be patient" when navigating complex parliamentary dynamics.Elaborating further on the current state of governance, he remarked with concern that "Democracy faces a major challenge today when legislative bodies are experiencing declining participation and meaningful debate is often overwhelmed by noise; very few members actively take part in house proceedings and sessions, while opposition attendance remains sparse."Students from Hindu College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, College of Vocational Studies (CVS), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Miranda House and Ramjas College visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the Youth Outreach Initiative. The students received first-hand exposure to the heritage, functioning and legislative processes of the Assembly and gained insights into how legislative business is conducted. The visit was organised under the Secretariat’s Youth Outreach Initiative to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world democratic governance. Designed to give young citizens direct exposure to parliamentary structures, the initiative equips students from fields like law, humanities and others to understand the mechanics of policy-making and public accountability.During their visit to the historic 1912 Assembly complex, the student delegation undertook an extensive guided tour, learning about the building's rich heritage tracing back to the former Central Legislative Assembly and pioneering figures such as Vitthalbhai Patel. The orientation program included an in-depth walkthrough on how bills are introduced, debated, and enacted into law, along with a documentary screening detailing the evolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly since 1993. The session further featured the presentation of the commemorative Coffee Table Book, Ek Shatabdi Yatra, followed by a walkthrough of the main Assembly House chamber where the students observed the operational core of local governance first-hand. A Call to Active Leadership Closing the interactive session, Speaker Vijender Gupta called upon the students to channel their civic awareness into active leadership and governance reform, reminding them that an informed and participatory youth is essential to strengthening democratic institutions. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Closing the interactive session, Speaker Vijender Gupta called upon the students to channel their civic awareness into active leadership and governance reform, reminding them that an informed and participatory youth is essential to strengthening democratic institutions. (ANI)