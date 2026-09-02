Madhya Pradesh will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with enthusiasm, organising 110 programmes in 55 districts. Minister Dharmendra Lodhi stated that events in schools and temples aim to spread Lord Krishna's teachings and life philosophy to the people.

Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Lodhi on Wednesday said that the state government will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm and organise around 110 programmes across 55 districts.

Lodhi said that Krishna Janmashtami programmes will also be organised in schools across the state, with the aim of taking the teachings and life philosophy of Lord Krishna to the people. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state. In this regard, the government has planned to organise around 110 programmes, including stage programmes, across 55 districts. Krishna Janmashtami programmes will also be organised in schools. The Krishna Janmashtami programmes will be organised at government level as well," Lodhi said.

Focus on Spreading Lord Krishna's Philosophy

On being asked about the special arrangements during the celebrations, the Minister said the programmes would focus on spreading the teachings and life philosophy of Lord Krishna among the people. "The programmes will be organised with enthusiasm so that the teachings of Lord Krishna and his life philosophy reach the people. This is the purpose behind the planning," he said.

State-Wide Celebration Plans

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated across Madhya Pradesh on September 4, 2026, with a series of cultural and devotional programmes, according to an official release.

As part of the celebrations, schools will organise special activities for children, including matki and flute competitions, live tableau-making, impromptu speech contests on Lord Krishna-related episodes, and presentations featuring young children dressed as Lord Krishna.

At Krishna temples, monasteries and other religious places in every district, special decorations, cleanliness drives, matki decoration and matki-breaking competitions, speech contests, flute performances by local artists, bhajan singing, live tableaux depicting Krishna's birth, Vrindavan, Govardhan Puja and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, along with lamp-lighting and collective aarti, will be organised.

Digitisation of Temples

Meanwhile, on the digitisation of temples maintained by the state government, Lodhi said the process would be undertaken to ensure that details of the temples are systematically available. "Digitisation will be carried out. I have myself directed that everything should be digitised and organised properly. All the details will be available in it," the Minister said. (ANI)

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