A bizarre motorcycle stopped in Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra has caught social media attention after police found an unusual modification that led to the vehicle being seized and a challan issued there too.

A bizarre motorcycle stopped in Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra has caught social media attention after police found an unusual modification that led to the vehicle being seized and a challan issued there too.

A motorcycle fitted with around 500 horns was seized by police in Haridwar on August 7 after officers stopped the heavily modified vehicle at Shankaracharya Chowk during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The unusual motorcycle belongs to Aman, a resident of Faridabad, who had travelled to Haridwar amid the annual pilgrimage. Police took the bike to Kankhal police station after finding that it had been extensively modified. A challan was also issued over the violation.

A video showing police taking the motorcycle away surfaced on social media. The footage shows the bike covered with multiple horns as an officer takes it towards the police station.

According to Kankhal police station SSI Anuj Kumar, officers stopped the motorcycle at Shankaracharya Chowk on August 7 after noticing its modifications. He said around 500 horns had been fitted to the vehicle, leading police to seize it and issue a challan.

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Police seize heavily modified motorcycle

“The bike was seized at Shankaracharya Chowk on August 7. It had around 500 horns fitted to it and had been modified. A challan was issued for the violation,” Kumar said.

The video was recorded while the motorcycle was being taken to the police station and was later circulated on social media. Its unusual appearance attracted attention as users shared the footage of the modified vehicle.

Aman had travelled from Faridabad to Haridwar during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The annual pilgrimage draws lakhs of devotees to the city, with participants arriving from Uttarakhand and neighbouring states to collect holy water from the Ganga.

Vehicles are often decorated or modified by participants during the pilgrimage, with some devotees giving their bikes and other vehicles elaborate appearances as they travel through Haridwar.

The Kanwar Yatra is currently underway in Haridwar, where large numbers of devotees have been arriving as part of the annual pilgrimage. The city sees a gathering during the yatra, with participants travelling to collect holy water from the Ganga.