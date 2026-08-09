A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway at Baramati airfield in Maharashtra during a training exercise on Sunday. The aircraft, with a captain and a cadet on board, veered off after two rejected take-offs. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A trainer aircraft was involved in a runway excursion incident at the Baramati airfield in Maharashtra on Sunday during a training exercise. Officials said there were no injuries.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill stated that the aircraft veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the runway. "An aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, with Capt Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre on board. No injuries have been reported," he said.

Details of the Incident

"The aircraft initially entered the runway through Link Bravo, lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out. During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29. Subsequently, it veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold," he added.

Aviation Safety and Industry Growth

The government has been taking steps to enhance safety in the aviation industry. DGCA has taken several steps in this direction. It has held seminars to discuss ways to enhance aviation safety by bringing together senior government officials from Civil Aviation Ministry and industry leaders along with aviation professionals from India's civil aviation ecosystem.

India is the world's third-largest domestic civil aviation market. According to officials, over the past decade, passenger traffic within the country has grown at an impressive average rate of 9% annually, while cargo volumes have risen by 2.9%.The fleet strength of Indian carriers has more than doubled, expanding from 395 aircraft in 2014 to 844 by 2025. (ANI)