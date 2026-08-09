Congress MP KC Venugopal visited flood-hit Kuttanad and Alappuzha in Keralam, meeting victims and assessing relief efforts. He assured all possible support to those impacted by the historic floods, which have disrupted daily life in the region.

KC Venugopal Visits Flood-Hit Regions

Congress MP KC Venugopal visited flood-affected areas of the Kuttanad and Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituencies in Keralam and met people impacted by the floods.

In a post on X, Venugopal said he visited the affected regions and met victims from different sections of society. "I visited the flood-affected regions of Kuttanad and Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency and met with victims from all walks of society," he said on Saturday. Venugopal said Ministers M Liju and T Siddique accompanied him during the visit, during which they assessed the functioning of relief camps and assured all possible support to those impacted by the historic floods that have ravaged Keralam.

Worsening Flood Situation in Kuttanad

Earlier, the flood situation in Keralam's Kuttanad region remained bad, with rising water levels damaging roads, villages and agricultural areas. It has affected thousands of residents, disrupting daily life.

Continuous inflow of water from the eastern regions has worsened flooding across several parts of Alappuzha district, submerging low-lying areas and making transportation increasingly difficult. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as water levels continue to rise.

Major Transport Route Disrupted

One of the worst-hit routes is the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road, where floodwaters have entered several areas, disrupting the movement of vehicles. Small vehicles are finding it difficult to navigate the waterlogged road, forcing many commuters to rely on tipper trucks and tractors to travel through severely damaged sections.

Daily Life Comes to a Standstill

Floodwaters have affected several panchayats across Kuttanad, including Champakulam, Pulinkunnu, Kavalam, Ramankary, Muttar, Nedumudy, Veliyanad, Thalavady, Edathua, Thakazhy and Neelamperoor. In many of these areas, roads remain submerged, restricting movement and isolating communities.

Residents are facing waterlogging issues, which have made it difficult to step out of homes, with normal life coming to a standstill in many villages. Access to markets, schools and workplaces has been disrupted, while concerns are growing over the possibility of further flooding if rainfall continues in the affected areas. (ANI)