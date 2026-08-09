Following monsoon rains in Delhi, a viral video showed a man on a raft navigating a flooded street in Greater Kailash. He was seen relaxing on the raft while others pushed it through knee-deep water. The unusual sight, shared on Instagram, drew widespread attention and mixed reactions.

Delhi’s monsoon waterlogging produced an unusual sight in Greater Kailash, where a flooded road briefly appeared to turn into an impromptu boating route. A man was filmed comfortably lying on a small raft and travelling through the waterlogged stretch while several people around him helped push the raft forward.

The unusual video was shared on Instagram by Shree Khandelwal (@shree4085) and quickly drew attention online. In the footage, the man can be seen lying on the raft with a paddle in his hand as people wade through knee-deep water and help move him along the flooded road. Some of them had rolled up their jeans to avoid getting completely soaked.

Check the viral video here:

Rather than appearing concerned about the flooded street, the man looked relatively relaxed as the raft glided through the water. At times, he appeared to hold the paddle while those accompanying him helped steer and push the makeshift boat through the stretch.

The Instagram post used sarcasm to comment on the waterlogging in Greater Kailash, describing the Delhi neighbourhood as a “posh” area. The caption also questioned the state of drainage, joking that despite residents paying hefty taxes, roads can turn into waterways whenever heavy rain hits.

Also Read: Delhi Rain: Relentless Downpour Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos

It further suggested that proper drainage in the premium locality appeared to have its own “waiting list”, adding another layer of humour to the viral post.

The video prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some found the sight amusing and joked that Delhi’s flooded roads had effectively become free water parks, another user offered a different perspective on the waterlogging.

That commenter argued that the presence of standing water does not automatically mean the drainage system has failed. They compared the situation to pouring a bucket of water into a wash basin, explaining that the water would naturally take some time to drain rather than disappearing instantly.

Another reaction simply described the entire scene as “chaotic.”

The viral clip has since become an unusual snapshot of Delhi’s monsoon waterlogging, with the flooded Greater Kailash road transformed into a makeshift boating route.

The video’s combination of heavy rain, knee-deep water and a man casually travelling on a raft has left social media users amused, while also reviving discussion around drainage and waterlogging in Delhi’s upscale neighbourhoods.

Also Read: Delhi Rain Viral Video: DTC Bus Flooded With Rainwater, Netizens Question CM Over Poor Drainage