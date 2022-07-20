Moose Wala Murder case: 2 gangsters shot dead in encounter with Punjab Police near Pakistan border

The encounter began around noon when the two men were tracked by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force.

Two gangsters suspected to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala were killed on Wednesday in a shootout with Punjab police near Amritsar. Three police officers were also hurt. While Jagroop Singh Roopa was killed first, the other suspect, Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa, continued to fire for about an hour before being shot at around 4 pm, said the official sources. While in the crossfire, a news channel cameraperson was shot in the right leg.

State police chief Gaurav Yadav also arrived at the scene of the encounter in Bhakna village, 20 kilometres from Amritsar, amid reports that there were more people in the house where the gangsters were holed up.

The encounter began around noon when the two men were tracked by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force. They were one of three shooters still on the run. While these two were apprehended, Deepak Mundi has yet to be located. The remaining shooters (at least eight) have been apprehended.

Just minutes before police announced Jagroop Roopa's death, ambulances arrived on the scene. The area, which was only about 10 kilometres from the Pakistani border, had been cordoned off, and residents were instructed to remain indoors.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moose Wala (28), was shot dead near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. He was a Congress leader and singer-songwriter, and rapper.

Mannu Kussa is accused of opening fire on Moose Wala with an AK-47 rifle.

Police from Punjab, Delhi, and Mumbai are investigating the case. Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, allegedly directed the murder in partnership with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was already imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Goldy Brar is accused of claiming responsibility for the murder via Facebook posts. As per the post, it was retaliation for the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Interpol has since issued a Red Corner Notice to locate Goldy Brar in connection with two other cases registered in the Punjab town of Faridkot.

Punjab's Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has also been called into question, as the murder occurred just a day after Sidhu Moose Wala's security was reduced to two cops as part of a larger campaign against 'VIP culture.' However, the singer had not brought the two cops with him and was not driving his bulletproof car when he was attacked.

