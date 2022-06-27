Moose Wala murder case: Attorneys in Punjab boycotting my son, says Lawrence Bishnoi's father

Following the heinous murder of Moose Wala, the local bar association in Punjab's Mansa issued a resolution stating that no member advocate will defend the accused. "A team of attorneys will provide free legal assistance to Sidhu's family," the resolution read.

The father of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, approached the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge multiple rulings, including a Delhi court's transit remand order, in the murder case of musician Sidhu Moosewala, and also stated that attorneys in Punjab had boycotted his son and are unwilling to represent him.

Advocate Sangram Singh Saron told a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala that they had challenged the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts and a Delhi court granting transit remand, but since no lawyer in Mansa court in Punjab is taking up Bishnoi's case, he had approached the top court.

The panel said that this is "totally unreasonable," and that the petitioner might ask the Supreme Court to provide Bishnoi with legal advice. "These legal aid counsels cannot deny the case or they would be delisted from the panel," the bench added, directing the counsel to petition the Punjab and Haryana High Court for legal assistance counsel.

It was observed that the murder occurred in Mansa, Punjab, and so it is the jurisdiction of Punjab Police to investigate the matter, and they can very likely take him (Bishnoi) into custody. The bench decided to hear Bishnoi's father's petition on July 11.

Moosewala was killed by unidentified attackers on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa region, a day after the state government reduced his security cover. The attack also injured his cousin and a friend who were in the jeep with him. Bishnoi is on trial at Tihar for an offence committed under the rigorous MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act).

Bishnoi's name came up during the inquiry into the high-profile murder case. The gangster allegedly planned the attack from within Delhi's Tihar jail in order to revenge the death of an accomplice - Moose Wala allegedly assisted the killers of the gangster's assistant.

