Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moose Wala murder case: Attorneys in Punjab boycotting my son, says Lawrence Bishnoi's father

    Following the heinous murder of Moose Wala, the local bar association in Punjab's Mansa issued a resolution stating that no member advocate will defend the accused. "A team of attorneys will provide free legal assistance to Sidhu's family," the resolution read.

    Moose Wala murder case Attorneys in Punjab boycotting my son says Lawrence Bishnoi s father gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    The father of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, approached the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge multiple rulings, including a Delhi court's transit remand order, in the murder case of musician Sidhu Moosewala, and also stated that attorneys in Punjab had boycotted his son and are unwilling to represent him.

    Advocate Sangram Singh Saron told a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala that they had challenged the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts and a Delhi court granting transit remand, but since no lawyer in Mansa court in Punjab is taking up Bishnoi's case, he had approached the top court.

    The panel said that this is "totally unreasonable," and that the petitioner might ask the Supreme Court to provide Bishnoi with legal advice. "These legal aid counsels cannot deny the case or they would be delisted from the panel," the bench added, directing the counsel to petition the Punjab and Haryana High Court for legal assistance counsel.

    Also Read | Sad news for all Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans in India; read details

    Following the heinous murder of Moose Wala, the local bar association in Punjab's Mansa issued a resolution stating that no member advocate will defend the accused. "A team of attorneys will provide free legal assistance to Sidhu's family," the resolution read.

    It was observed that the murder occurred in Mansa, Punjab, and so it is the jurisdiction of Punjab Police to investigate the matter, and they can very likely take him (Bishnoi) into custody. The bench decided to hear Bishnoi's father's petition on July 11.

    Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody in Punjab

    Moosewala was killed by unidentified attackers on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa region, a day after the state government reduced his security cover. The attack also injured his cousin and a friend who were in the jeep with him. Bishnoi is on trial at Tihar for an offence committed under the rigorous MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act).

    Bishnoi's name came up during the inquiry into the high-profile murder case. The gangster allegedly planned the attack from within Delhi's Tihar jail in order to revenge the death of an accomplice - Moose Wala allegedly assisted the killers of the gangster's assistant.

    Also Read | Throwback video of 'legend' Sidhu Moose Wala's birthday last year is making fans emotional

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Those who betray never win, says Aaditya Thackeray to Shinde-led rebel MLAs after SC hearing - adt

    Those who betray never win, says Aaditya Thackeray to Shinde-led rebel MLAs after SC hearing

    Senas Sanjay Raut gets summoned by Enforcement Directorate; he calls it a 'plot' against him - adt

    Sena's Sanjay Raut gets summoned by Enforcement Directorate; he calls it a 'plot' against him

    No PoP idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, says Bombay High Court - adt

    No PoP idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, says Bombay High Court

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles portfolios of nine ministers from Eknath Shinde's camp - adt

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles portfolios of nine ministers from Eknath Shinde's camp

    Agnipath scheme 94281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    94,281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    Recent Stories

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW All Elite Wrestling debut at Forbidden Door-ayh

    WWE stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW debut at Forbidden Door

    Those who betray never win, says Aaditya Thackeray to Shinde-led rebel MLAs after SC hearing - adt

    Those who betray never win, says Aaditya Thackeray to Shinde-led rebel MLAs after SC hearing

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor got arrested by Kochi Police RBA

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor got arrested by Kochi Police

    Solar power plant in space China aims to set it up by 2028 gcw

    Solar power plant in space? China aims to set it up by 2028

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board postpones class 12th results; not to be announced today - adt

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board postpones class 12th results; not to be announced today

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon