Moose Wala murder case: Pune police nab alleged shooter Santosh Jadhav

Pune police have detained Santosh Jadhav, who is suspected to be one of the shooters who killed Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. According to police sources, the Pune rural police have also arrested one of Jadhav's aides who also figures in the suspect list in the murder case.

Moose Wala, who had fought the last assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government trimmed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near the SUV in which he was killed.

Pune Police officials said that Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had been on the run for a year. He has been detained in a 2021 murder case lodged at the Manchar police station.

The names of Jadhav and one Nagnath Suryavanshi had emerged during investigations into Moose Wala's murder. This prompted Pune rural police to intensify their search and that led to the arrest of one Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, who is also allegedly a member of the same gang and is believed to have sheltered Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

Pune rural police arrested Mahakal last week. He was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act at the Manchar police station. Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police officials too grilled him in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

According to police officials, Mahakal is believed to have told investigators that he introduced two shooters of the Maharashtra module -- identified as Santosh Jadhav and Nagnath Suryavanshi -- to the main perpetrator and they allegedly received Rs 3.5 lakh each. Mahakal allegedly received Rs 50,000 for introducing the shooters to the mastermind.

Mumbai Police also interrogated Mahakal. That was in connection with a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.

