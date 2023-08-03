Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence

    Earlier, leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA had a significant meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. During the meeting, they sought the President's intervention in ensuring government accountability regarding the Manipur situation and restoring peace in the state.

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing disruption caused by the Manipur issue in parliamentary proceedings, the Rajya Sabha Chairman took a significant step by inviting floor leaders for a crucial meeting at 1 pm on Thursday. The objective was to find a viable path forward for initiating discussions on the Manipur situation. In response to this development, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge proposed that the House should be adjourned until the meeting takes place.

    Earlier, leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA had a significant meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. During the meeting, they sought the President's intervention in ensuring government accountability regarding the Manipur situation and restoring peace in the state. The opposition leaders emphasized the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament on this pressing matter.

    Additionally, the opposition leaders urged Prime Minister Modi to visit Manipur personally and make a compelling appeal to the conflicting communities to put an end to violence and foster a spirit of brotherhood.

    Following their meeting with President Murmu, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the media, stating that the delegation, which included Members of Parliament who recently visited Manipur, apprised her of the current situation in the state and shared their observations from the affected regions.

    "We also submitted a memorandum to the President and how incidents of violence were continuing, especially atrocities against women and parading them naked," Kharge, who was flanked by the opposition leaders, told reporters outside Rashtrapati Bhawan.

    Meanwhile, Opposition parties have taken a proactive step by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to arrange an advanced schedule for the no-confidence debate. Their request is aimed at ensuring they have sufficient time to participate in the debate and express their views on how the current situation should be effectively addressed. Speaker Birla had previously announced that the no-confidence debate would be scheduled for August 8 to 10, the final three days of the session.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
