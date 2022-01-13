India's crackdown on terror hits roadblock as Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar flees to Pakistan

The Mumbai Police were in touch with US agencies who had nabbed Kaskar in a narco-terrorism case in June 2014. A year later, he was extradited to the US and jailed there for a few years.

India's crackdown on terror has hit a roadblock as Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Sohail Kaskar, who was arrested in France three years ago, has fled to Pakistan via Dubai. Kaskar who reportedly escaped India in 1989 is the son of Ibrahim’s younger brother Noora who died at a Karachi hospital in 2009.

The Mumbai Police were in touch with US agencies who had nabbed Kaskar in a narco-terrorism case in June 2014. A year later, he was extradited to the US and jailed there for a few years. A call with Kaskar’s voice was recently traced, which confirmed his location in Pakistan. The same was later verified by the US agencies.

The Mumbai Police requested the Centre to seek Kaskar’s deportation as per the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty signed in 2005 after his jail term got completed.

According to reports, he was booked in two cases related to extortion and cheating. The latest location of Dawood Ibrahim's nephew came to light after the Mumbai Police heard his voice during a recent interception, sources indicated. Moreover, CBI sources revealed that the central agency had received no intimation on the status of India's deportation request and how Kaskar was allowed to leave for Pakistan.

Though Kaskar does not face any specific charges in India, he was on Mumbai Police's radar to track the whereabouts of Dawood Ibrahim. Kaskar was an insider of the D-Company and his extradition to India would have helped the probe agencies to gain an in-depth understanding of the operations of the D-Company.

The BJP hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and said that the development is a huge blow to India's fight against terror.

BJP's Priti Gandhi said, “In a huge blow to India's fight against terror, Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, Sohail Kaskar has escaped from Mumbai Police custody and fled to Pakistan. The 1993 Bombay bomb blast accused was recently extradited to India from the USA after extensive efforts of the External Affairs Ministry (sic)."