    Money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning

    The ED had recorded Soren's statement for the first time on January 20 during a visit to his official residence in Ranchi. The statement, recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), spanned nearly seven hours.

    Money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    In a continued probe into a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh communication to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging himto join in the investigation scheduled for the upcoming week. CM Soren has been requested to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 (Monday) or January 31 (Wednesday).

    Earlier, the central agency had extended an invitation to the Jharkhand Chief Minister to join the investigation between January 27 and 31. However, with no official response received, the ED has issued a fresh letter-cum-summons to the 48-year-old politician, who also serves as the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

    

    The ED had recorded Soren's statement for the first time on January 20 during a visit to his official residence in Ranchi. The statement, recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), spanned nearly seven hours. The issuance of a fresh summons indicates that the questioning was incomplete on that day.

    The investigation revolves around a significant racket involving the illegal alteration of land ownership by the mafia in Jharkhand, as per the agency's findings. In connection with this case, the ED has already arrested 14 individuals, including Chhavi Ranjan, a 2011-batch IAS officer who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

    

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
