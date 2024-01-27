Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    The campus atmosphere became tense, prompting a police investigation. Students gathered in front of their hostel, chanting "We want justice," while police personnel attempted to persuade them to disperse.

    Students at Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad took to the streets on Saturday (January 27) to voice their concerns and frustration following a reported security breach at the women's hostel the previous night. According to local media, two unidentified individuals broke into the women's hostel bathroom, with one of them apprehended by the students.

    Amid the protest, one student shouted, "We are just asking for VC to come. Why is he not coming?" Another expressed, "We are just trying to pressurize the VC to come."

    Rohini Priyadarshini, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North Zone in Hyderabad, revealed that an unidentified person had scaled the campus wall and entered the girls' hostel at OU Sub-Campus PG Girls Hostel.

    "We received information about an unidentified person scaling the campus wall and entering the girls' hostel. Upon reaching the spot, we found that the accused had already been apprehended by the students and security personnel. We took custody of the individual and placed him in a patrol vehicle," explained DCP Priyadarshini.

    However, the students obstructed the vehicle, refusing to allow it to leave. They demanded immediate action to address security concerns and expressed dissatisfaction with the existing safety measures.

    After inspecting the campus, the DCP identified security lapses in the hostel, which were communicated to the Registrar. Priyadarshini stated, "We asked them to give it in writing. I think the VC will address those issues. We have ensured that patrolling will be there outside the campus because there is a metro station in which there will be a floating of people regularly."

    The students reportedly seek the resignation of the vice-chancellor over the security breach. Meanwhile, the police are conducting an investigation into the incident, focusing on identifying potential lapses in the existing security infrastructure.

