    Centre gives Kerala Governor Z+ security after faceoff with SFI activists

    Governor Khan clarified that he was not staging a protest but rather waiting for the police to provide him with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) following his demand for action against the SFI activists affiliated with the CPI(M).

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    In a significant development, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been granted Z+ security by the Centre following a faceoff with student activists. The confrontation unfolded earlier today in Kollam district, approximately 40 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, where Governor Khan engaged with members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), linked to the CPI(M), during their black flag protest against him.

    A statement from the Governor's office on social media conveyed, "Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan."

    The incident transpired as Governor Khan, en route to a scheduled program, ordered his vehicle to halt upon encountering the SFI protestors on the roadside. Stepping out of his car, he approached the agitating students, urging them to come closer. Governor Khan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of "promoting lawlessness in the state" and called for action against the protestors.

    This encounter led to a two-hour standoff, during which the Governor sat on the roadside, expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities' response. Governor Khan clarified that he was not staging a protest but rather waiting for the police to provide him with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) following his demand for action against the SFI activists affiliated with the CPI(M). The police eventually presented a copy of an FIR against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions, prompting the Governor to leave the scene.

    Speaking to reporters after the incident, Governor Khan continued his criticism on CM Vijayan, alleging that the latter was instructing the police to protect individuals with pending criminal cases, including the state president of the SFI.

    "It is him who is giving direction to the police to give protection to these lawbreakers against whom, including the state president of the organisation (SFI) many criminal cases are pending in the courts," Governor Khan had said.

